Birds of a feather: 20 fabulous facts about 1996’s box office hit ‘The Birdcage’

By Lee Meyer
‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: MGM

The Birdcage, directed by Mike Nichols and released in 1996, tells the story of Armand (Robin Williams) and his partner, Albert (Nathan Lane), who run a gay nightclub in South Beach, Florida. When their son, Val (Dan Futterman) announces he is engaged to Barbara (Calista Flockhart), the daughter of a prominent far-right politician, Armand and Albert attempt to “de-gay” their home in anticipation of meeting Barbara’s parents. 

Not only is it an endlessly quotable blast—The Birdcage is also one of the earliest mainstream queer movies to become a box office and critical success.

With a message that emphasizes being proud of who you are, here are 20 facts you may not know about The Birdcage.

1. The film is an adaptation of La Cage Aux Folles.

The 1978 French film directed by Édouard Molinaro was such a huge hit in its home country and abroad that it inspired a 1983 Broadway musical, which had a book written by Harvey Fierstein.

2. In fact, La Cage Aux Folles was based on a play.

Jean Poiret on the set of ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ with Michel Serrault | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But before it was a film or a musical, La Cage Aux Folles (direct translation, “The Cage Of Madwomen”) was a farcical play by French artist Jean Poiret. 

3. La Cage has sequels!

The stars and director of the original film reunited for La Cage Aux Folles II in ’78, a wacky sequel that involves a spy subplot and a trip to Italy. Then they made it a trilogy in ’85 with La Cage aux Folles 3: The Wedding, which was helmed by Georges Lautner instead of Molinero.

4. Elaine May adapted the screenplay from the French film.

Elaine May | Photo: Getty Images

A prolific comedy writer, actor, filmmaker, and longtime creative partner of Nichols, May was given an Honorary Academy Award in 2022.

5. One of May’s biggest additions to the script was its political commentary.

Dianne Wiest, Hank Azaria & Gene Hackman in ‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: MGM

The in-laws in the film are a right-wing politician and his meek wife (Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest).

6. Williams was originally considered for the role of Albert, but he turned it down.

Robin Williams in ‘The Birdcage.’ | Image Credit: Getty Images

He had recently starred—in drag—in Mrs. Doubtfire and wanted to play a more *ahem* straight-laced character.

7. Lane’s Broadway production of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum was postponed.

Nathan Lane wears an all-yellow outfit while sitting on a blue park bench in front of the ocean in 'The Birdcage'
Nathan Lane circa ‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: Getty Images

Lane was cast after Steve Martin had turned down the role, despite being set to star in A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum. Mike Nichols had to convince Broadway producer Scott Rudin to push back the show to make the production schedule work.

8. It was nominated for many awards.

Hank Azaria, Christine Baranski & Nathan Lane | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It received nominations at the Oscars (Best Art Direction), Golden Globes (Best Motion Picture & Best Actor in Comedy or Musical, and GLAAD Awards (Outstanding Film – Wide Release), among others. It won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

9. Adrian Lester was originally eyed for the role of housekeeper Agador.

Adrian Lester | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lester and Nichols discussed the role and decided a Black housekeeper would send the wrong message.

10. Hank Azaria was cast as the flamboyant role.

Hank Azaria in ‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: Getty Images

Azaria—best known as the voice of Simpsons characters like Moe & Chief Wiggum—based the role on Puerto Rican drag queens he knew growing up.

11. Azaria said he loved the role, but wouldn’t play it today.

Nathan Lane, Hank Azaria & Robin Williams in ‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: MGM

He told Extra’s Ashleigh Banfield, “It should be pointed out that it’s a role that I would not play today, and rightly so,” adding he felt the role should “go to a genuine Latin actor, and perhaps even a genuinely gay actor.”

12. The film includes a ton of improvisation.

Nathan Lane wears clown makeup a tuxedo jacket and a top hot in a still from "The Birdcage'
Nathan Lane circa ‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: Getty Images

Williams and Lane worked for months on improvising, using May’s script as a jumping-off point.

13. Christine Baranski loved working with Williams.

Christine Baranski & Robin Williams in ‘The Birdcage’ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The actress, who plays Val’s mother Katharine, told E!, “I will remember most our scene where we sang and danced. It’s still one of my favorite scenes on film that I’ve ever done.”

15. Lane was not ready to talk about his sexuality while promoting the movie.

While looking back on the promotional tour for The Birdcage, Lane told Entertainment Weekly, “I certainly wasn’t ready to go from table-to-table and tell them all I was gay.”’

16. Williams understood and supported Lane.

Nathan Lane, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Nathan Lane on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ | Image Credit: NBC

While promoting the film, Williams famously told Lane: “Oh, it’s alright, don’t worry about—we don’t have to talk about it.”

17. Futterman has played several memorable gay roles in the past.

Dan Futterman | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Playing Val in The Birdcage wasn’t the only time Dan Futterman was involved in an LGBTQ+ project. He also appeared in an acclaimed story arc as a newly out guy on Will & Grace, indie thriller Urbania, and wrote the screenplay for acclaimed ’05 biopic Capote.

18. The famous “Madonna! Madonna! Madonna” line was an in-joke for dancer Luca Tommassini

In a standout rehearsal scene, Williams’ Armand advises dancer Celsius—played by Luca Tommassini—to dance like Madonna. In real life, Tommassini is a performer who actually danced for Madonna’s “The Girlie Show World Tour” in 1993.

20. …and critics loved it!

Lane in ‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: MGM

It received rave reviews, with Washington Post’s Hal Hinson writing, “While politicians like Keeley talk a good game of family values, it’s Armand and his nontraditional clan who have the stable home life. They are a family.”

