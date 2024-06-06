Birds of a feather: 20 fabulous facts about 1996’s box office hit ‘The Birdcage’

‘The Birdcage’ | Image Credit: MGM

The Birdcage, directed by Mike Nichols and released in 1996, tells the story of Armand (Robin Williams) and his partner, Albert (Nathan Lane), who run a gay nightclub in South Beach, Florida. When their son, Val (Dan Futterman) announces he is engaged to Barbara (Calista Flockhart), the daughter of a prominent far-right politician, Armand and Albert attempt to “de-gay” their home in anticipation of meeting Barbara’s parents.

Not only is it an endlessly quotable blast—The Birdcage is also one of the earliest mainstream queer movies to become a box office and critical success.

With a message that emphasizes being proud of who you are, here are 20 facts you may not know about The Birdcage.