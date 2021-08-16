Bisexual Olympian Jack Woolley beaten bloody by violent mob

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Woolley 🦂 (@jack_woolley_tkd)

Irish Olympian Jack Woolley announced was hospitalized over the weekend following a violent attack by a gang of 12.

Woolley, 22, who competed in Taekwondo in the Tokyo Olympics, took to Instagram to share his story, as well as photos of his injuries, which included facial lacerations and a slashed lip.

“Last night (Friday 13th August) I went for a meal with my friend,” Woolley wrote. “Followed by a bar for a couple of drinks. Heading back along the River Liffey a gang of roughy 8-12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people along the boardwalk. Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking bye [sic] I was punched in the face by one of these group members. Only one punch and followed by ‘my mistake wrong person’ then they continued to run off down the road attacking more civilians minding their own business.”

“Luckily I was able to phone an ambulance and stay conscious,” he continued. “My friends helped me through out all of this and I’m glad to say they both are well and safe. I am lucky this is all that happened as there were a handful of us hospitalized and two men stabbed. I’m currently waiting in James’s hospital for mouth surgery.”

“Thank you all again for the support and kind messages,” he concluded. “I hope for a speedy recovery. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

Local newspaper The Irish Independent further reports that no arrests have been made, and the investigation into the attack remains ongoing.

Jack Woolley became the first Irishman to compete in taekwondo for his nation in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, losing out in the first round of fights to Argentina’s Lucas Guzman. He came out at age 15, and publicly has said he identifies as gay or bisexual. He has also, at times, expressed frustration with the media preoccupation with his sexuality, preferring to focus on his athletics.

The attack on Jack Woolley is just the latest in a series of violent homophobic attacks on gay men worldwide. June saw nationwide protests erupt in Spain following the murder of a gay nursing student. July saw another man in Spain hospitalized with a shattered jaw following a homophobic attack. In Washington DC, an Asian-American gay man and his parents were attacked by an assailant shouting homophobic and racist slurs earlier this month. An Atlanta gay man also continues his recovery following a violent assault that left him for dead on railroad tracks.