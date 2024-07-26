native son

Black gay & queer men get in ‘Formation’ with Kamala Harris

By Kelsey Minor July 26, 2024 at 2:00pm

A collective of three thousand Black gay and queer men gathered on a virtual call on July 25 to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her quest to become the 47th President of the United States. 

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who saw the post about the call on Instagram and asked if he could join to speak on his wife’s behalf, popped in to acknowledge our community while raising awareness and money for his wife.

“As it related to this wonderful, beautiful community of Black gay men, she has always been beside you, with you, has your back, and will always have your back, just like she’s going to have everyone else’s back,” Emhoff said on the call.

Earlier this week, after separate calls that included Black women and men respectively, members of the LGBTQ+ community rang the alarm that it was time for Black gay and queer men to get involved. The three-hour call, hosted by Civil rights lawyer Alphonso David, journalist, professor, and community organizer Emil Wilbekin, and Rashad Robinson, civil rights organizer, included Black gay and queer men and allies. We tuned in for education, resources, and a call to action on the best way to secure a victory for Harris in her historic quest for the White House. 

Support for Harris has mounted since President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek a second term. On Sunday, July 21, 2024, the vice president went from running mate to top of the ticket and the president’s endorsement in a matter of hours.

Since that announcement, the Harris for President campaign has raked in more than $125 million and counting. Energy for the campaign came in from voters of all creeds and colors, including the LGBTQ+ community. Meanwhile, the call throughout the evening showcased a who’s who of Black LGBTQ+ community members. Don Lemon, actor Jeremy Pope, political commentator Richard Fowler, civil rights activist David J. Johns, actor and activist Miss Lawrence, CNN commentator and author Keith Boykin, political pollster Terrance Woodbury, actor Nic Ashe, Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, author of “Kamala, The Motherland, Me”, and TV personality Kalen Allen all made appearances.

While Harris’ likely opponent wasn’t mentioned by name on the call, there were plenty of references to the threat to equality posed by Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for President.

The Young Vote

Presenters ranged in age, but one of the most noticeable driving forces came from young voters who commented that they have a renewed political energy since the Harris announcement.

“This is a people-powered campaign because the vice president will lead a people-powered country when she is elected president,” says Ryan Thompson, Chief Mobilization Officer, Harris for President. 

The Harris campaign is tapping into young voters via her TikTok page.

Meanwhile, a national poll released by Harvard Kennedy School, Institute of Politics found young Americans under 30 side with the Democratic candidate. That includes voters in young Hollywood, whose platforms and voices are amplified by celebrity. 

“To be able to rally like this, to connect like this and get the right information so that we know how to move collectively is such a great feeling,” said Pope.

The Activist Vote

Democrats have fallen in line behind Harris, with more than three in four saying she should be the party’s nominee. In a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll — among registered voters nationally, Trump leads Harris by one percent, with Trump receiving 46 percent of the vote compared to the 45 percent for Harris. 

Several political figures brought a message of unity and shared prosperity. 

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns for Kamala Harris on July 24, 2024
Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta campaigning for Kamala Harris on July 24, 2024

“We are in a moment where it’s not good enough to be upset about the things going wrong if we care about the people in our lives who are terrified about the future, we must do something about it,” said Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. 

“We have to keep everyone motivated to get this job done,” added Tennessee State Representative Torrey C. Harris. 

The Harris campaign is making freedom the focus of the high-stakes campaign. In a video released highlighting why she should be the choice, Harris borrowed words from Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” a clarion call for the liberties that Trump seeks to deny.

“We have right now a clear choice, and Biden dropping out of the race only amplifies that – the choice we have is about freedom versus fear,” said political commentator Keith Boykin.

