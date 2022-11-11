Black leather group wants bar manager fired over racist puppet show

The midwest chapter of ONYX, a national organization for men of color who enjoy leather, has issued a list of demands to the Chicago leather bar Touché for hosting a racist puppet show during the bar’s 45th anniversary.
Additionally, a town hall to discuss the show was canceled at the last minute, and though the puppeteer said he has performed his act for decades with “rave reviews,” a 1980 Washington Post review of his show also called it “racist” and “witless.”
White queer puppeteer Jerry Halliday offended the audience with his November 1 performance featuring a poor, Black woman puppet called “Sista Girl.” He used a “Blaccent” to voice her, lifted her dress to reveal her “afro puff,” and swore repeatedly at audience members who vocally criticized his act.
Video clips of his act were widely condemned on social media and in the LGBTQ press. In response, he issued a non-apology and pledged to retire the offending puppet.
ONYX Midwest issued a statement condemning Halliday’s act for its racism, misogyny, and sexism, and for “reinforcing old, demoralizing, discriminatory, dehumanizing, and unspeakably damaging stereotypes.”
“We certainly would never expect to experience something so devastating in the year 2022, especially in our home bar,” the group wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.
The group condemned the bar management’s not recognizing the performance’s harm and stopping it. It also condemned the bar patrons who sided with Halliday when he asked how many of them wanted his act’s critics to “Shut the f**k up.”
ONYX Midwest announced that it would immediately remove its insignia from the bar and no longer hold its monthly social events there. The group also revoked the bar manager’s honorary membership until he undergoes “educational activities.”
The group also said it would only resume its social nights at the bar once the venue’s management established an “event-review committee” made up of the bar’s diverse patronage, donated $3,000 to a person of color charity of ONXY Midwest’s choosing, terminated the current bar manager, and hired a replacement committed to creating an environment free of similarly discriminatory behavior.
ONYX Midwest would like to address what happened at Touche’s 45th Anniversary Party on 11/1/2022. Before doing so we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all that have chosen to support our mission and to speak out on our behalf. https://t.co/t3VOunjzrz pic.twitter.com/HWTQsB7rQk
— OnyxMidwest (@Onyxmidwest) November 8, 2022
The local Leather Archives & Museum had agreed to host a Wednesday evening town hall forum for community members to voice their concerns over Halliday’s act. However, the forum was postponed at the last minute after its moderator had a medical emergency, Block Club Chicago reported. The forum has not yet been rescheduled.
In Halliday’s non-apology for his act, he wrote, “I have been doing my show for 20 years for thousands of people of all races to standing ovations and rave reviews in the press.” But a recently unearthed 1980 Washington Post review of his show suggests otherwise.
“[Halliday’s] show was not only tasteless, it was also witless, lifeless and pointless,” the review said, calling his act a “stretched-out-summer-camp sketch” filled with “stupid and obvious characters.” The review also mentioned the show’s inclusion of “an insulting, racist stereotype of a black prostitute,” presumably Sista Girl.
While Halliday may have received rave reviews since then, it doesn’t sound like his act has changed much since 1980. No wonder one of his critical audience members at Touché bar commented, “Everyone in the crowd thinks this is a little weird for 2022.”
Queerty has reached out to Touché for comment, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.
Godabed
In 2022, entitled white people with racist point of views still exist. Don’t be shocked by this behavior, it literally happens all the time. I think how Onyx handled this is the correct way. Hold the bare accountable, hold the manager who booked the talent accountable, ask for education.
Stupid people do stupid things.
jt1990
@Godabed what about entitled black folks who attack innocent Whites, not to mention each other? Violently attacking or killing innocent people is a whole different level of entitlement. The real puppets in this story are woke Liberals. LMAO the irony here!
Winsocki
But if his other puppets of different backgrounds and race IDs are treated the same buffoonery then it is not racist. More like Lil Pill “I Hate People” song or Babs Johnson “kill everyone now”. Take a Joke don’t be Woke. I mean John Lennon could not write “Woman is N….r of the World” or Patti Smith sing “Rock n Roll N….r”. and they are progressive. This world is wack a doodle y doo. We used to love being sarcastic and irreverant. It depends on does the words come from a place of ‘hate’.
jt1990
@Winsocki “Take a joke don’t be woke” love it! I would think guys into this stuff would have thicker skin, but wokeism has taken hold in places you least expect to find it. It’s scary how lamestream media can brainwash just about anyone!
Vince
“event-review committee”…LMAO Yeah, that will ensure any comedy is completely boring and bland as f*ck.
This is nothing new. Just look at someone like Jeff Dunham. Funny as hell and yes very stereotypical puppets that cover all groups.
Some people need to just pull the stick out of their asses.
abfab
Can you be more specific when you’re talking about ”some people”?
Vince
The easily offended.
GlobeTrotter
“The group also said it would only resume its social nights at the bar once the venue’s management established an ‘event-review committee’ made up of the bar’s diverse patronage, donated $3,000 to a person of color charity of ONXY Midwest’s choosing, terminated the current bar manager, and hired a replacement committed to creating an environment free of similarly discriminatory behavior.”
Speaking as a person of color, these people are BATSHIT CRAZY! It’s called parody, and if it doesn’t offend, then you’re not doing it right!
It always amazes me how these self-appointed, self-righteous groups feign offence at the most harmless and mundane activities, yet when it comes to the really important problems that bring REAL detriment and harm to the black community, like the hundreds of black men being murdered every year by other black men in places like Chicago, Philadelphia and New York, they’re inexplicably silent.
Halliday’s parody show consists of the harmless exercise of his right to free speech which brings no harm to any third party. The senseless killing of our black men by other black men however is a direct threat to the survival of our race and culture. Where is the outrage? Where is the indignation? Where are the marches? Where are the demands for change? Where are the ultimatums to our own bad actors?
This stunt reeks of hypocrisy and misplaced priorities!
Fname Optional Lname
Is there a correlation between this type of racist act and the violence/death the black community endures? Of course there is
Terrycloth
First know the comic you are going to see..ask around , do they have a dvd or clips online ?? 2.sit near the back so you won’t get picked on..also if you’re offended get up.and leave..don’t make a scene just because YOU didn’t like it dosent mean others arent.i went to a club with friends to see a comedian I was bored they roared I sat there Stone faced. Didn’t find the act remotely humorous..yet I stayed had a few more drinks and before I knew it was over.had fun later dancing and meeting people in the clubs