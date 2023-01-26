Blair St. Clair on Kim Petras, ‘Drag Race’, and her #1 dating mistake (that just so happens to be ours too!)

Blair St. Clair. Photo provided by the artist.

While most alums of RuPaul’s Drag Race want to get in front of the camera, Season 10 and All Stars 5 contestant Blair St. Clair is flipping the narrative, returning to their first love: musical theater.

St. Clair’s music career made a splash with their debut album, Call My Life, which reached number one on Billboard‘s dance chat. They’ll also be starring alongside John Waters and Lea DeLaria in a musical remake of Bollywood & Vine: The Original B- Musical. But the Indiana-born St. Clair has long had their eyes on the bright lights of Broadway.

This winter, St. Clair gets one step closer with the debut of their cabaret show Legally Blair at The Green Room 42 in New York City, where they’ll pay tribute to some of their favorite leading ladies.

At my dressing table, you’ll find…

BRUSHES! Tons and tons of brushes. You can never have too many for your hair or your makeup!

Revive ______ so I can star in it…

Legally Blonde!

I can sing. I can dance. I can act. But I can’t…

Keep a plant alive to save my life. My house is full of fake plants because I definitely didn’t get the green thumb gene.

The LGBTQ+ person I’d love to collaborate with is…

I can’t pick just one! Kim Petras comes to mind first! But I’ve also wanted to collab with designer Isaac Mizrahi and Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, On Your Feet!, La Cage aux Folles, Kinky Boots).

The queerest onstage moment I’ll never forget…

Is the first show I saw on Broadway — Kinky Boots. I’ll never forget seeing those queens. It was life-changing.

My new cabaret show may be called Legally Blair, but I really get in trouble with…

Dating. I’m so picky. And I’m always going after the wrong type of guy 💀

The Broadway diva I’d really love to Freaky Friday with…

Sutton Foster. I’d be belting to the heavens and tap-dancing my little toes away. And then I’d have to try on all of the different wigs she’s worn in all of her most iconic roles.

Blair St. Clair, left, and Sutton Foster.

The one thing I wish I’d known before starting RuPaul’s Drag Race…

LET GO. Be SILLY. Just have fun. People like to see you living your best life and enjoying yourself. I wish I hadn’t put so much pressure on myself to be “perfect.” New flash: I’m anything BUT perfect.

Legally Blair plays February 2-3 at The Green Room 42 in New York City.