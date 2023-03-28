NHL’s ongoing Pride Night jersey drama just got even dumber

In recent weeks, three different NHL teams have blamed their string of Pride Night debacles on Russia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. But one of the league’s top execs say there’s zero evidence to support those ridiculous claims.

When the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild abandoned their plans for players to wear Pride warmup jerseys, it was reported they were trying to protect their Russian-born players.

Vladimir Putin has passed a string of laws that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ people, including a rule that makes it “illegal to spread ‘propaganda’ about ‘nontraditional sexual relations,'” according to the New York Times.

The Blackhawks and Wild were both concerned that players who wear Pride jerseys could be prosecuted for spreading “gay propaganda,” The Athletic reported at the time.

Then on Monday, the Buffalo Sabres allowed Russian defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to skip their Pride warmup skate, citing safety concerns.

About five percent of the NHL is Russian.

But the league office isn’t backing up these dubious tales. When asked about the issue, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL isn’t aware of any Russian players being in danger for supporting Pride.

“We take all risks seriously, and this one is no different,” he wrote in an email to The Athletic. “Having said that, we have no information that would suggest there is any material threat that would exist [in Russia or otherwise] related to a Russian player participating in a club’s Pride activities.”

So, there you have it, folks: the league’s second-in-command disproved that bogus Putin excuse in just two sentences.

The notion that Putin’s anti-gay laws, passed more than 5,500 miles away, ever factored into NHL teams’ decisions on how to celebrate Pride nights was always a stretch. As Outsports points out, at least six Russian players have worn Pride warmup jerseys this year.

There’s also the fact that Chicago hosted a “Ukrainian Heritage Night” March 4, which we’re guessing would probably piss off Putin, too.

All in all, it’s been a disastrous Pride Night campaign for the NHL, with multiple players refusing to wear Pride warmup jerseys and continuing a disheartening trend of pro athletes opting out of Pride celebrations. Most of them cite religion as the reason for their homophobia.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, for instance, was the first player to not wear an LGBTQ-themed warmup jersey, saying it was against his beliefs as a Russian Orthodox. Then the New York Rangers abandoned their Pride warmup jerseys altogether.

Over the last two weeks, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer also didn’t wear his Pride jersey, and neither did the Florida Panthers’ Eric and Marc Steele. All three players also used the Bible as a shield.

Pride Nights are supposed to make LGBTQ+ sports fans feel comfortable at games. But teams capitulating to players’ anti-gay bigotry accomplishes the opposite. And the fact that NHL clubs are happy to court the pink dollar but not protect their gay fans is downright insulting.

Thanks to Daly, however, they can’t hide behind Putin anymore.

Here’s what folks are saying on Twitter about this ongoing debacle…

NHL pride nights are now a source of dread for the queer hockey community more than anything else. they exist to give bigots a chance to espouse their views. that’s it.



queer visibility is not inherently good. if someone is visible but not protected, all they are is a target — vicky deals™? (licensed NFL agent) (@dirtbagqueer) March 27, 2023

The NHL needs to have backup jerseys for pride night



I submit my design pic.twitter.com/d0wl5jtz6S — (lucas) Wayne Gretzky could never (@fishysticksss) March 18, 2023

Again, the NHL does not have a Russia-Pride jersey problem. It has a problem of deep-seated, culturally acceptable bigotry. https://t.co/QPinHJ38i4 — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) March 24, 2023

It's so demoralizing that Pride Nights in the NHL are turning into "A player on your favourite team thinks you shouldn't exist" nights for LGBTQ people. https://t.co/tJwoBmf8fb — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) March 23, 2023

See the snowball effect created by allowing even one public personality (NHL player) to dismiss the validity of non-biblical sexuality? This is why pride nights, parades, and every other outward expression of acceptance and solidarity is so desperately needed and must continue. — Alex (@Lakoustic) March 24, 2023

Russian players have worn Pride jerseys this season.



Russian players have been on the ice for Ukraine tributes.



Another lame excuse. This time coming from Chicago about safety. While ignoring fans feeling safe.



The NHL message has really been “Hockey is for everyone. But not.” — Chris Mast (@MastImages) March 23, 2023

Sexual orientation is not a choice.



I didn’t choose to be straight. I didn’t choose this “lifestyle.” I never had to think about it.



Gay people don’t choose to be gay, but they often have to choose whether to be themselves.



Pride Nights are supposed to make that easier. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) March 24, 2023

As someone who monitored the replies on @edmontonoilers social this week, I can confidently say that Pride nights are more important than ever and need to continue until hockey is safe and welcoming for all.



Sending love to the 2SLGBTQ+ community tonight and every night ????????? pic.twitter.com/lDpbCjs3A8 — Baillie Scheetz (@bailliescheetz) March 26, 2023

As the NHL has a breakdown, it’s important to remember that they don’t represent all of hockey (or at least they shouldn’t)



The @PHF has openly queer players and all six teams had pride nights.



The league final is on March 26 at 7 MST



We don’t have to give up on the game — Maya Smith (@mayacatherinecr) March 24, 2023