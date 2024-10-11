A cropped version of one of the new ‘Red Hot’ calendar shots (©RedHot)

The 2025 “Red Hot” calendar has arrived!

The “Red Hot” project was launched in 2013 by photographer Thomas Knights. The acclaimed fashion photographer wanted to shoot portraits celebrating the beauty of red hair.

(©RedHot)

As a redhead himself, he knew how people with ginger hair often find themselves mocked, bullied or stereotyped.

An initial exhibition proved an instant hit and drew plenty of media interest. “Red Hot” became its own ongoing business, with merchandise, books and annual calendars, mainly shot by Knights.

(©RedHot)

Raising money for good causes

Along the way, the project has also raised around $94,000 for good causes, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Athlete Ally and The AntiBullying Alliance. A portion of proceeds from this year’s calendar will go to ‘In The Bag’, a testicular cancer nonprofit.

“As a proudly LGBT-owned and operated brand, Red Hot is excited to celebrate pride, liberation, and sexuality at the ultimate gay destination: Fire Island,” states a press release.

A behind-the-scenes shot of the Fire Island shoot (©RedHot)

“Red Hot has captured the essence of a summer vacation on this unique and treasured island, where glistening skin, turquoise seas, and vibrant red hair come together.”

(©RedHot)

The images on the calendar feature mainly risque shots. You’ll have to purchase it to see the full, uncropped images, which we’re not able to show you here (sorry!).

The calendar was launched with a Kickstarter back in July. It smashed its $21,500 target within 24 hours. “Red Hot” has a loyal following and many cannot wait for their annual fix of ginger-haired beauty!

Always get a buddy to help you apply sunscreen… (©RedHot)

If a 14-page calendar is not enough to satisfy your ginger cravings, Red Hot also recently launched its latest book: Red Hot Desire. It too explores the beauty of red-headed guys across six specific chapters and 144 pages – including more of the Fire Island pics seen here. Check redhot100.com for info on both.

