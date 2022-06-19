TIKTALK

A block-long Pride dress, baby’s first drag performance, & the oldest gay couple in history

Take in five homoerotic music videos that were too hot for the censors to handle, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

An enormous Pride dress made its debut.

@henryjimenezkerbox This gotta be the coolest photoshoot I’ve ever done, I’m so happy with the results and can’t wait to share with you guys, happy pride month 🏳️‍🌈 also thank you for saying yes and being the best model @Josh ⚡️🤍 ♬ Kings & Queens – Ava Max

Comfy Daddy confirmed from the inside.

@comfydaddy Mini story time #gay #pansexual #bisexual ♬ original sound – Comfy Daddy 🤞

TooTurntTony showed off his ducks.

@tooturnttony Reply to @dogmanishere779 ♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) – tuna (DAR+LING)

A hater tried to dominate bi Pride.

@heartthrobert #bisexual #bi #lgbt #lgbtq #pride ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

Marco Medici taught some Italian.

@marcomedici_ Complimenti alla mamma 😍🇮🇹 #italy #italian #myc #gay #boyfriends #fyp #learnitalian ♬ Che La Luna – Louis Prima

Utah Pride had some unwanted guests

@nonsterball Utah Pride Parading. #jesus #utahpride #utah #pride #pride2022 #ineversaidthat #rainbow #gay #gaytikitok #gaytok🏳️‍🌈 #lgbtq #fyp #fypride ♬ Awesome God – Michael W. Smith

Francis Haugen woke up with style.

@stuartandfrancis Good morning TikTok From to of the happiest morning people! 😜 #moriningroutine #morningcheer #funny #gaydads ♬ original sound – StuartandFrancis

Jose Sanchez begged for gay followers.

@tiktokrican Can i be your friend? #happypride #gay #gaypride ♬ original sound – Rob

Nicola Russell painted the oldest gay couple in history.

@vangoghandloveyourself We love ancient gays here #pridemonth #ancientegypt #love #lgbtq #gayhistory #🏳️‍🌈 ♬ Strawberry Fields Forever – The Beatles

And Alaska Airlines rained free flights for Pride.

@noataieb @Alaska Airlines really said HI GAY 🌈 #iflyalaska #flywithpride ♬ original sound – Noa Taieb