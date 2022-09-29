‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ star Rachel Sennott waited years to tell Seth Meyers her blowjob story

Rising bi comedy star Rachel Sennott has proved herself as an actress with range in projects like Shiva Baby and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Last night, she proved herself quite a provocative storyteller as well.

She was introduced on Late Night with Seth Meyers with her now-viral “podcast” scene from the A24 horror flick, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

It is kind of the perfect introduction:

gonna tell my kids this was the last supper pic.twitter.com/js9HpwTnlC — david (@IaureIheII) September 23, 2022

Somehow, the tension-filled scene was the least chaotic bit of her segment.

Sennott had the art department print out some of her tweets from years prior as evidence of her long-game plan to tell this explicit story on Meyers’ show. Finally, her time has arrived.

After half a decade of buildup, she finally got to regale him with the story of how she gave her first blowjob to an intern of his, solely because she “thought that interning at Seth Meyers was cool.”

His reaction is everything:

After breaking out of her religious upbringing, she had been swiping through Tinder to see who was worthy of being her first venture into this adult arena. Apparently, one guy’s picture with Meyers stopped her in her tracks.

“I see a photo of a young man standing with you,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘Okay, whoever’s getting salads for him, that’s the guy I’m gonna blow.'”

To his credit, Meyers was “flattered to play even a small part in this story.”

“It never occurred to me when I throw my arms around the bringers of salad for the photo that I’m planting the seed for a beautiful tree,” he continued.

Naturally, Sennott had a years-old tweet for that, too:

How does @sethmeyers feel knowing the pictures he takes with his interns will inevitably become one of their dating profile pics — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) October 11, 2017

Through it all, one question did linger in the back of his mind.

“I keep thinking, ‘Is there any HR problem here?'”

Thankfully, it all cleared human resources and Sennott got to see her dreams come to fruition: