Bodybuilder strips down to Speedo and makes college baseball game a whole lot more interesting

He may not have thrown a strike, but everyone seems to agree that Naotaka Yokokawa’s first pitch scored a grand slam nonetheless.

The 28-year-old bodybuilder recently stepped up to the mound to open a game between the Orix Buffaloes and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

To the tune of the Village People’s “Macho Man,” the bodybuilding champ gave the crowd something to cheer as he stripped down to nothing but a Speedo and sneakers.

So what if the ball went wildly off course?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

“I love baseball,” Yokokawa wrote on Instagram, adding that the experience was “a dream come true.”

“It would have been cool to have a strike,” he also shared, “but it would be Naotaka Yokokawa who would end up with a big wild pitch.”

Watch:

The sporting moment became an instant crowd favorite:

The last frame of this collage should be sculpted in marble. His form is obviously beautiful and it’s impressive to see how the musculature works. Naotaka Yokokawa pitching for baseball game. pic.twitter.com/GwCSJpPcd7 — ?? Gauche Douglas (@douglasboberg) September 22, 2022

Here’s some more from Yokokawa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)