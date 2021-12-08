‘BoJack’ creator shares joke Netflix asked him to cut, raises money for Trans Lifeline

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of the award-winning, animated Netflix series Bojack Horseman, found a unique way of raising money for a good cause.

On Tuesday, he tweeted that he’s “mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s [sic] deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.”

Netflix was working with Fincher at the time, possibly developing Mindhunter, though the series wouldn’t premiere for another few years.

Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher. — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 7, 2021

In a followup tweet, Bob-Waksberg concedes that it was a “dumb” scene that probably deserved to be cut, but, “my point was it’s silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network.”

Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn't remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it's a dumb scene. My point was it's silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network. — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 7, 2021

“But,” he says in a third tweet, “if 100 people respond to this tweet with pics of donations they made today (any amount) to Trans Lifeline,” he’d post the censored scene.

For context, he posted: “[The scene] was originally written for episode 107, ‘Say Anything.’ It was early in the show’s run and we were still getting out some kinks as far as tone and process… Can Princess Carolyn go to the baby shower and ALSO find a cool director for her new project?”

100 donations to Trans Lifeline came in topping $2,000 raised, and Bob-Waksberg stayed true to his word:

Yay! THANK YOU! I don't know if this scene is worth it, but you gave over $2000 to Trans Lifeline today and that's definitely worth it. pic.twitter.com/i6ztDYxP3C — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 8, 2021

Afterwards, he shared some thoughts: