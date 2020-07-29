Out Bollywood director rips Amazon for copying the gay sex scene from his film nearly shot for shot

Onir is an Indian filmmaker and one of only a few openly gay Bollywood directors. In a recent tweet, he said he was “taken aback” after noticing some striking similarities between his critically-acclaimed 2011 film I AM and scenes from Amazon’s 2019 wedding series Made In Heaven.

On Monday, the 51-year-old director responded to a tweet from someone who tagged him in a video comparing the two projects. Both feature the same actor, Arjun Mathur, in intimate gay scenes.

“I was quite taken aback when I saw that so much of that section of I AM was not only there as content but shot exactly in the same way,” Onir wrote. “But acknowledgement has never been the strength of this industry.”

He followed that up with a second tweet, writing: “I am being told that it’s just the incident and many such incidents happen and there were no actual similarities in the way it was executed.”

And a third one that said, “Apparently it’s in my imagination that it’s so similar and in the episode it’s just an incident that is same and has no resemblance to the way it is in I AM !!!”

I AM was released in 2011, at a time when homosexuality was still punishable with life in prison in India. It consisted of four short films, each confronting a different social issue, and tackled themes of homosexuality years before any other Hindi films were doing so. It won two National Awards, one for Best Hindi Film and the other for Best Lyrics.

Made In Heaven was released by Amazon in March 2019 and chronicles the lives two wedding planners running an agency in Delhi. After receiving largely positive reviews, the series was picked up for a second season in April 2019.

Both projects feature the same actor, Arjun Mathur, in a gay role. Mathur is straight and later said that playing a gay man has resulted in guys sliding into his DMs unexpectedly.

In an additional post about the issue on Instagram, Omir writes: “It was disheartening that what I had done 8 years before was being cheered and celebrated as path breaking, conveniently forgetting that it was done years ago through crowd funding without any platform/studio support.”

He added, “As a member of the lgbtqi community maybe I was supposed to feel grateful and stay silent. One can have the same theme , but this was even shot exactly the same way….. coincidence indeed!!!”

Watch the side-by-side comparison of I AM and Made In Heaven. What do you think about the similarities? Sound off in the comments section below.

