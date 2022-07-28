court of public opinion

“BOO HOO!”: Clarence Thomas faces consequences of his actions and no one sheds a single tear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas isn’t winning any popularity contests.

Between his involvement in turning back the clock on abortion rights by striking down Roe v. Wade, to his unsettling concurring opinion in the decision targeting the foundation of contraception and same-sex marriage rights, to that whole messy business with his insurrection-supporting wife, Ginny, the conservative justice has attracted some heavy criticism.

Now it seems he’s heard the verdict in the court of public opinion. On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that Thomas is backing out of a teaching job at George Washington University, after a massive pushback from students.

Via the AP:

Thomas, 74, has taught at the private school since 2011. He was supposed to lead the seminar with Judge Gregory Maggs of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. Maggs once served as a Supreme Court clerk to Thomas.

Thomas was part of the conservative majority that in late June overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. In the following days, thousands of students signed a petition calling for the school to sever its relationship with Thomas. But university officials refused.

While Thomas’ invitation to teach remained in tact, the message was clearly delivered. They’re just not that into you.

