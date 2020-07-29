Boomer Esiason’s thirsty 1990 Hanes commercial still has us dehydrated after all these years

In 1990, quarterback Boomer Esiason was at the peak of his NFL career, appearing in over 25 commercials, including ones for Diet Coke, Wheaties, Domino’s Pizza, and Reebok.
That August, a 30-second Hanes commercial featuring the sports star aired on Turner Network Television during a broadcast of the movie Signpost to Murder.
In the long-forgotten TV spot, Esiason models a pair of whitey tightys while talking about how he loves “the fit and feel of Hanes underwear” after being in his tight-fitting football uniform all day.
Since his days in the NFL, Esiason has shown himself to be a great ally to LGBTQ athletes and sports industry professionals. And recently he spoke out against professional sports resuming while coronavirus still rages out of control.
Watch.
22 Comments
Troysky
That was amazingly hot….which active football player would do this kind of a commercial today? (without a woman)…..stunning.
SPEEDOSWIMMER
He’s such a steamy sexy HUNKY BEEFCAKE.
JohnAustin
We need more ads like this. Yum.
Gadfeal
Odd that this 30 year old ad is posted on a news blog. What gives? Running out of content? Mr. Esiason (what a name) now looks like the love child of Gary Busey and Glen Beck.
Hdtex
Start your own blog or STFU.
RyanMBecker
What gives you the that Queerty is “a news blog”? It’s a gay culture blog, which includes gay news. And gay culture includes historic information. In fact, since COVID-19, Queerty has been regularly posting old movie recommendations of gay interest.
The bottom line is that as a person in his 20s, I learn something from these nostalgic posts. And learning is always a good thing.
Chrisk
That’s why hanes is still very popular with the boomers.
Neoprene
“At best a 3” – Gay Trump. I agree with Gay Trump on this one.
jmg619
I had the biggest crush on him when he played for the Bengals. My family didn’t understand why I would root for that team! Hahaha…if they only knew!
Larry
If memory serves me correct, he is a Trump supporter so that is why you are seeing it now.
major8man
Meh….doesn’t do it for me…
amanwithanedge
seriously?? uh, no.
The real Bruce
First, it’s “tighty-whitey’s” guys! It was a fun add for Hanes and 30 years ago a bit daring. The product is really good, I’ve been wearing both the tee’s and briefs for years. So what’s the big deal now? I’ve never known eye-candy to dehydrate anyone. H2O for anybody? Whew!
johnnymcmxxx
Further proof life was so much better, so much sexier, in the 90s. Those who missed it: I pity you.
RyanMBecker
This was more 80s than 90s. The 90s was dominated by grunge culture, which would never wear briefs. Baggy novelty boxers were more the norm. Then came homophobic hip-hop culture where white briefs were mocked and even attacked as gay. See my other post.
Mike T
I went to college with him at U of MD. He was an idiot then. Paid me $40 to cheat off my exam.
RyanMBecker
As part of my grad studies, I looked into the changing image of manhood throughout the decades. Although I’m in my 20s, I have to say that I’m partial to the 80s (and 1990, when this commercial aired). Body hair was natural. Not excessive and enhanced like the 70s, and not yet artificially trimmed and even shaved like the late 90s and beyond. Facial hair was groomed, and men were finally allowed to pamper themselves with skincare. Body shape was toned but not excessively muscular. Almost no tattoos to distract.
As for clothes, fashion was returning back to normal from the outrageous 70s. Love the clean-cut preppy look, and Izod is still among my favorite brands. Active wear reached its skimpiest, as did underwear and swimwear. Watch a basketball or tennis match to see what I mean. Those shorts were really short. And tight. Running shorts had side slits that went up to the waistband, e.g. Onion skins. Briefs and bikini underwear, including euro-bikini, were the norm. And swimwear had minimal coverage. My archives include a GQ article from the 80s, asking how much skimpier swimwear can get and still provide coverage. In fact, one of the questions of the day was whether it was okay to show pubic hair, and the best swimsuit for your body hair. Also in my archives are some International Male catalogs. People today will not believe the stuff men were willing to wear in the 80s.
Then came the backlash: the grunge 90s and worse, fashion dominated by homophobic hip-hop. Revealing clothes was deemed too gay, and baggy clothes became the norm. Basketball shorts eventually reached the knees, and Hi-Tech friction-reducing body suits replaced the classic Speedo. Boxers replaced briefs, and very baggy boxers became the norm.
And porn … well, that’s a whole other discussion. Among the changes in the coming decades were condom use, kissing, versatility, swallowing, etc. But again, that’s a whole other discussion…
HenryCameron
In your studies, you may have come across a popular book from the mid-70s called Dress for Success. In the early 80s I attended a lecture by the author. It was standing room only in a large auditorium-style university classroom. He focused mainly on how to dress for job interviews, but when taking questions he was asked what he thought of GQ. Without hesitation he declared, “GQ is a magazine for homosexuals on their day off.”
Man About Town
When I learned Michael Phelps and his wife named their son Boomer, I thought, this has to be a first. Looks like I was mistaken!
mozzer
Thanks. Always thought Boomer was a blonde “bombshell” back in the day. Beautiful man.
scotfot
It’s was the Jim Jockey ads for me back in the day. WOW!!!
rawbeartop
BACK IN THE DAY I ALWAYS USED TO GO THROUGH A;LL THE STORES CATALOGS AND LOOK AT THE UNDERWEAR SECTIONS
