Kylie makes our hearts race, Conan Gray goes ’80s, Thomas Headon takes us for a ride: Your weekly bop roundup

As we continue to cover the latest new queer music releases each week here at Queerty, we can’t help but notice the dawning of a golden era of LGBTQ+ artistry. Gone are the days of hushed narratives, heartbreaking truths, twisted perceptions, or looking for a way to weasel our way into the music scene. We’ve become loud, bold, and lead with joy in our truth because we are here, we’re queer and we’re at your ear!

That is evident in this week’s weekly bop roundup, as we have been truly blessed with some compelling and downright sickening songs that speak to all things gays love in our pop music: synthesizers, yearnful lyricism, and some very fierce looks. It’s like RuPaul said, “We, as gay people, get to choose our bops”. I mean, that was the quote, right? Anyways…

From pop music royalty to some newcomers on the scene, let’s take a look into what this week had to offer us in this week’s edition of “bop after bop“:

“Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue

The actual queen of the gays has returned to bless us all with her pulsating new hit “Padam Padam”. Kylie is no stranger to an infectious bop that leaves you sprinting to the dancefloor, and her new track proves she is a master of her craft. “Padam Padam” is a sleek and hypnotic electro-pop masterpiece, with the singer sensually recounting a steamy encounter, laced with imagery of her heart beating faster, captured in the song’s title. The music video showcases the pop icon clad in custom red Mugler attire, accompanied by backup dancers dressed in matching striking red, as they dance across various locations throughout L.A., such as a diner, motel room, and junkyard (places only Kylie could effortlessly serve in). As the lead single from her upcoming album, Tension, “Padam Padam” and her decades-spanning career prove that Kylie is in her own lane in the highly-saturated pop world, one that only she can walk in.

“Never Ending Song” by Conan Gray

Conan Gray steps back in time in order to make an ambitious leap forward with his new single “Never Ending Song”. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter blasts back onto the pop scene with a synth-infused track that carries shades of the ’80s, produced by the renowned pop-music maestro, Max Martin, but still lingers with Gray’s signature melancholic tone. With a vocal delivery reminiscent of The Killers, it’s quite a departure from his previous sad-boy bedroom-pop sensibilities. Accompanied by a playful, Eighties-inspired visual that showcases the singer dancing through the aisles of a grocery store dawned in a retro black and yellow fit, it seems that Conan is playing the long game with his career, and we think it will go “on and on and on”.

“Can’t Look Back” by Jakk Fynn

Latinx transmasculine pop artist Jakk Fynn mesmerizes us with his single “Can’t Look Back” and its captivating music video. In this introspective anthem, Jakk embraces the transformative power of bidding farewell and embracing new beginnings, skillfully blending minimal yet moody instrumentals with his impressive pop-punk-esque vocals. With the track’s accompanying video featuring an all-queer cast and predominantly queer crew, directed by Candice Dalsing and filmed by Caleb Harris, Jakk’s commitment to uplifting underrepresented audiences and challenging societal narratives shines through, as he infuses his artistry with authenticity, using pop music as a platform for inclusivity. “Can’t Look Back” not only provides an empowering musical experience but also exemplifies Jakk’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive world, one that he knows we can’t look back on, and with this release, we know he will keep moving forward.

“2009 TOYOTA” by Thomas Headon

London-born 22-year-old singer-songwriter Thomas Headson invites you to groove along with him on his playful new track “2009 TOYOTA”. Following the heartfelt and sincere single “i loved a boy,” Headon wants his fans to kick back and enjoy this new track that is just pure vibes. With lyrics like “Gold plate on my 2009 Toyota / Camry designer / All my friends say “it’s fire” and I’m / So late, sitting in my recliner / Pour myself up a wine / I think I’m taking the night off” it takes you to that feeling of youthful summer abandon, a vibe that Headon’s artistry uniquely encapsulates. The track carries a slight BROCKHAMPTON influence, but Thomas fearlessly explores a range of sounds, including indie pop, lo-fi, and alternative, without tying himself to any specific genre. With his refreshing approach and an impressive TikTok following of nearly half a million, we have no doubt that we’ll be hearing much more from this talented young artist.

“Life On The Edge Of You” by Lontalius

Teetering on the edge of love and longing, New Zealand-based alt pop singer/songwriter Lontalius has dropped his new single and the title track from his upcoming album, “Life On The Edge Of You”. In the song, Lontalius gushes about his partner over a trap-inspired drum loop and a cascading piano, pulling the heartstrings of listeners with its earnest delivery. The track is paired with a vibrant, multi-colored music video that captures the euphoria of falling in love. With his forthcoming album, Life on the Edge of You, set to release on June 9, Lontalius explores the nuances of transitioning into adulthood, with its mix of growth and regression, impulsive moments, and newfound self-control. Produced by Jeff Kleinman (known for his work with Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, and FKA Twigs), we’re sure this alluring artist’s album will meet the measure he has set with this impressive single, and we’ll be twirling to the title track awaiting its release.