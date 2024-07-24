‘Borderlands’ cut its big gay wedding scene & we would like some answers

Image Credits: Instagram @mrcheyennejackson (left) | ‘Guns, Love, and Tentacles,’ Gearbox Software (center) | Charles Babalola, Getty Images (right)

Blockbuster hopeful Borderlands hits theaters in a few short weeks, boasting a bananas cast—including icons Cate Blanchett & Jamie Lee Curtis!—and a bonkers world, based off the popular video game series of the same name.

Now, even if you’re not a gaymer, chances are you’ve at least heard of the Borderlands series, which have made space for multiple LGBTQ+ characters and stories across its colorful, sci-fi universe.

The 2022 spin-off New Tales From The Borderland, for example, introduced a surprisingly thoughtful trans storyline for a recurring character, while downloadable content for Borderlands 3 offered up a new mission set in the lead-up to the wedding of gay supporting players Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs.

But it turns out that the Borderlands movie might not be quite as inclusive as its source material. In fact, they actually filmed a gay wedding sequence—and then decided to leave it on the cutting room floor.

In other words, the marriage of Jakobs & Hammerlock has been called off! So, what gives?

According to director Eli Roth (the man behind 2023’s campy slasher Thanksgiving), they filmed an entire set piece at the wedding, with none other than IRL daddy Cheyenne Jackson playing Jakobs and Black Mirror star Charles Babalola as Hammerlock.

“It was one of those things that we all loved,” Roth tells EW of the sequence. “We loved the actors. The scene itself turned out great, but in the overall mission of the film it felt like a detour that stopped the mood and then went back.”

You mean to tell us we could have seen these two hunks kiss on screen, and you denied us of that???

It feels like Roth could’ve just not told us about the edit, and we wouldn’t have known any better. But now that we’re aware of the gay goodness we’re missing out on, we’re upset.

To be fair, the director reveals there were plenty of other scenes and moments cut from Borderlands—scenes that didn’t necessarily center on LGBTQ+ characters—though this loss certainly stings, especially in the wake of numerous other big-budget movies reportedly nixing their moments of queer representation.