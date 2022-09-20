Boss’ accidental sext to the work chat has Gay Twitter™ in stitches

There’s quitting, there’s quiet quitting, and then there’s this — wishing you could just disappear from the digital huddle altogether.

Twitter user @Frankivelli shared a photo with the caption “dude my boss just this to the work groupchat on accident” with a crying-face emoji, and the tears make sense when you read the rest of the message:

dude my boss just sent this to the work groupchat on accident ? pic.twitter.com/b76qSeh7BH — Francis (@frankivelli) September 15, 2022

Oops!

It’s the stuff of gay nightmares, and also apparently made up by the Twitter user as a joke (you got us!).

Except… it actually got the joker fired? Plot twist.

this was a joke but yall got me fired fr 😭😭😭 bless this cashapp so I can pay my bills pic.twitter.com/vgAs3SNrGj — Francis (@frankivelli) September 17, 2022

While we have no idea how much viral tweets fetch in this economy, we do know a good reply:

The professor gets what the professor wants — No, You Move. ⟭⟬ 🇵🇸🇸🇾🇺🇦 (@boxcarxo) September 16, 2022

“Accident” thats a power move, bro — BIRD MAN (@6raccoons) September 15, 2022

At this point you could ask for a raise or promotion and he’d HAVE to do it LMFAO — Chef | 🔞 (@Leafbro97) September 15, 2022

Do you just start a new life??? — Molly (@notmollyorsilly) September 15, 2022

He’ll be promoted — KingCoal (@Mitchel53048727) September 15, 2022

h/t cocktailsandc*cktalk