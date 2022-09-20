delete!

Boss’ accidental sext to the work chat has Gay Twitter™ in stitches

By

There’s quitting, there’s quiet quitting, and then there’s this — wishing you could just disappear from the digital huddle altogether.

Twitter user @Frankivelli shared a photo with the caption “dude my boss just this to the work groupchat on accident” with a crying-face emoji, and the tears make sense when you read the rest of the message:

Oops!

It’s the stuff of gay nightmares, and also apparently made up by the Twitter user as a joke (you got us!).

Except… it actually got the joker fired? Plot twist.

While we have no idea how much viral tweets fetch in this economy, we do know a good reply:

h/t cocktailsandc*cktalk