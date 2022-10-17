Bossy beefcake YouTuber Markiplier promises to join OnlyFans… if you meet his demands

YouTube beefcake (honorific) Markiplier just announced an impending OnlyFans — with a few terms and conditions — and fans are barely holding it together.

The creator is known for gaming, his Unus Annus project with Ethan Nestor (CrankGameplays), and generally being absolutely jacked. Now, it seems he may be ready to ass “OnlyFans star” to that legacy.

That is, if his demands are met. In an only mildly threatening video, the creator laid out what it will take for him to join the platform.

The video is kind of giving supervillain:

Much less villainous is the fact that any potential OnlyFans proceeds will be going directly to charity.

Related: Kpop star Wonho uses six pack to advertise new album and his target audience has been reached

His conditions are simple: fans have to get his Distractible podcast to top the Apple and Spotify charts simultaneously, as well as get his Go! My Favorite Sports Team show to the top of the sports podcast charts. All easier said than done, but if there’s something that can get folks galvanized, it’s a chest like his.

And folks are absolutely galvanized:

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD GO LISTEN TO THE PODCASTS HOLY SHIT MARKIPLIER pic.twitter.com/Ov1YIr4E5P — Alex (@AlexanderC4682) October 16, 2022

i just know that markiplier onlyfans account IS GONNA BE REALLY GOOD pic.twitter.com/Qm8VHslsZB — robin (@legendpoe) October 17, 2022

Not to be down bad on main but like markiplier is just one hellva sight to behold pic.twitter.com/sQs3uYER0h — Whisper | Kenma’s bday Thread Fic up! (@kodzuken_nh) October 17, 2022

Ah yes, Markiplier. I know of him. Love his Sense of Humour and his Fun Video Game Content. pic.twitter.com/9EjmgpJ0PC — Ecto! (@ectoslab) October 16, 2022

me streaming all markiplier podcasts simultaneously to #1 globally so he can start his onlyfans pic.twitter.com/8aPUW9S2IN — addie (@bludhaeven) October 16, 2022

FRIENDLY REMINDER TO GO LISTEN TO MARKIPLIER’S PODCAST “DISTRACTABLE”! DON’T ASK WHY #markiplier pic.twitter.com/QhH4Dvhkum — (@aquafiinnaa) October 17, 2022

IF YOU SEE A LINK THAT SAYS MARKIPLIER ONLYFANS, DON’T CLICK IT!! IT’S A VIRUS THAT MAKES YOU TYPE IN ALL CAPS — captain CREEPt EEFTOBER (@cryptiplier) October 16, 2022

the fandom taking all the drugs in the world so that they can streak gmfst and distractible on loop at 2x speed for a week straight pic.twitter.com/PBLEqgr4lR — london (@papilaundry) October 16, 2022

Pegging content is the top 0.1% of content on only fans something to consider https://t.co/wYX9WwNtAI pic.twitter.com/lUMFTshFEO — Cerise || #skeddy4l (@ARATAKISKY) October 17, 2022

The mic better be on, I’m not playing with you. https://t.co/w9wsiDxzgn — Lil Satan ❤️‍ (@ANGELBABYABEL) October 17, 2022

Related: ‘Halloween Ends’ star Rohan Campbell is all treat, no trick

At time of writing, Chartable shows Distractible in the top ten on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and Go! My Favorite Sports Team in the top ten of sports podcasts on Spotify in the U.S.

The former show only joined the Apple Podcasts top ten following Markiplier’s video, jumping 143 spots up to a respectable #6.

And, for what it’s worth, his YouTube video is currently #1 on trending. That should count for something!

While you’re here, have a peek at some pics from Markiplier’s Instagram page…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markiplier (@markiplier)