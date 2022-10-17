afternoon snacc

Bossy beefcake YouTuber Markiplier promises to join OnlyFans… if you meet his demands

9 comments

YouTube beefcake (honorific) Markiplier just announced an impending OnlyFans — with a few terms and conditions — and fans are barely holding it together.

The creator is known for gaming, his Unus Annus project with Ethan Nestor (CrankGameplays), and generally being absolutely jacked. Now, it seems he may be ready to ass “OnlyFans star” to that legacy.

That is, if his demands are met. In an only mildly threatening video, the creator laid out what it will take for him to join the platform.

The video is kind of giving supervillain:

Much less villainous is the fact that any potential OnlyFans proceeds will be going directly to charity.

His conditions are simple: fans have to get his Distractible podcast to top the Apple and Spotify charts simultaneously, as well as get his Go! My Favorite Sports Team show to the top of the sports podcast charts. All easier said than done, but if there’s something that can get folks galvanized, it’s a chest like his.

And folks are absolutely galvanized:

At time of writing, Chartable shows Distractible in the top ten on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and Go! My Favorite Sports Team in the top ten of sports podcasts on Spotify in the U.S.

The former show only joined the Apple Podcasts top ten following Markiplier’s video, jumping 143 spots up to a respectable #6.

And, for what it’s worth, his YouTube video is currently #1 on trending. That should count for something!

