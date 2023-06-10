Bottoms, bops, and baby bears: 10 must-see titles from San Francisco’s Frameline47 film fest

Image Credits, clockwise from Top Left: ‘Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music.’ ‘The Trace Of Your Lips,’ ‘Glitter And Doom,’ ‘Bottoms’ | Frameline47

Get ready to see and be scene at the highly anticipated Frameline47.

Yes, it’s almost time to raise the curtain once again on the Frameline International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, the Bay Area’s largest annual film event. Organized by the San Francisco-based queer media arts foundation Frameline, the event returns this June 14 – 24, showcasing nearly 90 genre-spanning titles from all over the world.

As always, the festival lineup is an embarrassment of riches—a jaw-dropping collection of world premieres, centerpiece screenings, shorts programs, and so much more.



The 47th edition of Frameline welcomes film lovers from all over to the Bay Area, but will also offer up national streaming encores from June 24 to July 2 for many of its titles so that you can catch the best and the queerest of international cinema no matter where you are.

With that in mind, Queerty has assembled a preview of Frameline47, highlighting some of the most exciting films to screen at this year’s fest that you won’t want to miss. We have a feeling you’ll be hearing a lot more about these titles soon, so be sure to add them to your watch list!