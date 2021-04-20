Boy George is searching for the actor to play him in a musical biopic

Singer Boy George has made an official announcement: he and the producers of his upcoming biopic Karma Chameleon have begun an international search to find the actor to play him in the film.

Deadline reports that Millenium Films–the production company behind the movie–has set a date this summer to begin filming. Writer/director Sacha Gervasi, the helmer behind the Alfred Hitchock biopic Hitchock, will write and direct the film.

Karma Chameleon will explore Boy Geroge’s beginnings as the son of a working-class Irishman all the way to international superstardom as the lead singer of the band Culture Club. The film is also expected to explore his struggles as a gay man, and the way his flamboyant image affected his career prospects.

“Now with Millennium Media coming on board, all of the elements are in place and I look forward to finding a dynamic lead,” producer Kevin King Templeton said of the announcement. “Having spent time with George over the last four years developing the film, it is important to me that his story gets told in a way that honors him.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Boy George himself confirmed casting on the film, announcing actor Danny Mays of 1917 fame will pay the role of his father. George also teased “there are rumors of Keanu Reeves popping in,” though no official announcement has been made.

Karma Chameleon films this summer in London and Bulgaria. Production of the film follows a string of hit biopics of queer singers, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Rocketman. The former three films all scored Oscar nominations for their leading actors.

Boy George was previously given the musical biography treatment with the Broadway musical Taboo, which became something of a notorious flop in 2003.