‘The Boys’ promised a truly over-the-top group sex scene, and boy, did it deliver

Spoilers ahead for The Boys’ season 3 episode 6 “Herogasm”

Season 3 of Amazon’s superhero series The Boys opened with quite the shocking gay sex scene (we never thought we’d see that on television or, well, anywhere), so audiences really had to brace themselves when the show warned that actually, episode 6 would feature “Herogasm,” an even more outrageous sexcapade.

A content warning for the episode described it as featuring “airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses and cursing,” adding that it was “not suitable for any audience.”

And this message assuring viewers that “any consensual relationships depicted, be they human, animal superhero, or other, aren’t real, harmed no one, and in fact cost a hilariously large amount in visual effects” appeared at the opening:

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously described Herogasm as a “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television that I think anyone will have seen,” and ahead of the episode’s premiere, Amazon posted a video featuring actor Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) warning viewers they’d be in for a wild ride.

“Herogasm…oh my god, I’m still trying to wash it off,” he sad, adding an ominous “good luck.”

Meanwhile, the show’s Twitter account suggested “3 to 5 business days to recover, maybe more”:

Please allow 3 to 5 business days to recover, maybe more. #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/PXjbmYZzfV — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 24, 2022

Without revealing too much plot, the main action of episode 6 converges at Herogasm, an annual sex party for supes at the home of TNT, a pair of fraternal twins who worked alongside Soldier Boy back in the day.

Before the scene turns violent with the arrival of Homelander and Soldier Boy, audiences get a taste of what goes on when superpowers are unleashed in a sexual bacchanal setting. Think frighteningly large phalluses, telepathic pleasure, bodily fluids in the gallons and an intimate moment with an octopus we don’t care to repeat.

Here’s how fans are reacting:

I have a very high expectations on the Episode 6 and they are bigger than what I expected. So far the best episode on this season. #TheBoys #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/5GjqGLdFci — ????™ (@jzescaro) June 24, 2022

The boys spoiler, but ya ain't getting any context #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/LPCZOaagKs — cami (@castieltrolo) June 24, 2022

Not sure if I’ll ever be able to unsee what I’ve seen in #Herogasm but #TheBoys is the best superhero show ever created. The acting, the story, the parodies are all 10/10. #TheBoysTV knows it’s place and purpose better than any show ever created. pic.twitter.com/w44NyO32KQ — Shaggy ?? (@nonceafterfive) June 24, 2022

Still, with all that shock value, some fans were even more taken aback by how good Jensen Ackles looked in an unbuttoned baseball shirt and sweats: