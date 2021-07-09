Brace yourselves: Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn is about to tell all

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of embattled pop star Britney Spears, has announced a forthcoming “tell-all” memoir.

I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out will hit bookstores in January 2022. A publisher’s description of the book claims Spears “shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family.”

Publishing house Hachette Book Group’s Worthy Publishing–a company usually associated with Christian authors–will send the book to press.

Page Six further reports that the title of the memoir recently changed. Early press for the book referred to it as Southern Roots. The new title reflects one of Britney Spears’ most iconic lyrics, and comes at a precarious time for Jamie Lynn’s older sister.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, has carved out a career for herself on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, and as a pop singer in her own right. She’s recently endured criticism for not speaking out against the conservatorship of her older sister; Britney Spears landed in the court-ordered custody of her father following a mental breakdown in 2008. The singer recently appeared in court to protest the conservatorship, claiming abuse at the hands of she and Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears. Fans of Britney have also pushed for an end to the conservatorship via the #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie Lynn, for her part, has stayed mostly silent on the subject of Britney’s conservatorship, though she has, at times, hinted that there’s more to the story than fans realize. Following an emotional statement by Britney in court last month, fans of the singer lashed out at Jamie Lynn for not doing more to end the conservatorship herself. That ire extended to Jamie Lynn’s children, who received death threats from disgruntled fans.

In an Instagram post, Jamie Lynn blasted the threats and criticism from #FreeBritney supporters.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” she wrote in the post. “The only reason I haven’t [spoken out] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born that I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister.”

“This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship continues. This week alone saw her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III and her manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, both resign their positions with the star.