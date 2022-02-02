Brad Pitt actually got this legendary oh-so-straight co-star to question his heterosexuality

Succession star Brian Cox has opened up about the one time on a movie set he began to question his own heterosexuality. In 2004, Cox starred opposite Brad Pitt in the war epic Troy.



Pitt left Cox astounded with his looks.

Cox, 75, revealed his moment of gay curiosity in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. In the chat, Cox discussed how he campaigned for the role of Agamemnon in the historical epic, based on Homer’s The Illiad. Cox further described meeting Pitt on set for the first time, and just how striking his co-star looked in his toga.

“I remember at one point being agog at Brad,” Cox admitted. He’d never been in costumes like that… Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I’m straight but I thought, ‘Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.’ What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?”

Troy went on to become a worldwide hit, grossing just under $500 million. The film afforded him the opportunity to work with director Wolfgang Petersen, as well as castmates Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, and Peter O’Toole.

Pitt, of course, has made a career out of playing sexy characters. For his role as the hero Achilles, Pitt reportedly quit smoking and endured six months of physical training. In 1995, Empire named him one of the “25 Sexiest Stars in Film History.” People also named him “Sexiest Man Alive” twice, in 1995 and again in 2000.

He also went on to win two Academy Awards, for Best Picture in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave and for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2020.

Watch Cox on Pitt: