Brandon Flynn has cemented his status as a bonafide fashionista.

While he rose to fame playing troubled teen Justin Foley on the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, the out 30-year-old has been continuing to slay the game with sickening fits that often show off his God-given talents of the thirstier variety.

Whether stripping down to his undies in Calvin Klein campaigns or flaunting his thicc thighs in J Crew short shorts, Flynn has got the Zoolander vibes down.

Now the thespian is turning it out in a massive fashion editorial spread for Vogue Hong Kong that has Flynn decked out in luxurious and cutting-edge getups from design houses like Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Emporio Armani and Prada, among others.

But even when dripping in couture in the gorgeous images lensed by Quil Lemons, Flynn still manages to get the gays salivating with flashes of his toned physique and hairy pits.

In the accompanying interview, Flynn got candid about his experience on 13 Reasons Why and how playing a character battling demons was the catalyst that helped him reevaluate his own behavior.

“As Hamlet said, acting is about holding a mirror up in front of human nature. In front of the camera, I can step into an almost fantasy realm and ask myself: How far will I go and what kind of things will I do for myself?” Foley told the outlet.

“Justin [his character on 13 Reasons Why] has lived a difficult life and dealt with substance abuse problems for many years. When we finished filming, I found that I was ready to face my own problems.”

He added: “I think that experience contributed to my determination to quit drugs, and it was probably one of the most significant and profound realizations in my entire career as an actor.”

Since 13 Reasons Why finished its four-season run in 2020, Flynn has gone on to star in the Hellraiser reboot, Netflix’s Ratched and the Apple TV+ historical drama series Manhunt.

In January, he gave fans an update on his sobriety journey by sharing a slideshow of images smiling on the beach with the caption: “Another year sober.”

While playing Justin Foley on 13 Reasons Why changed Flynn’s life, his character’s devastating fate in the series finale ignited a wave of backlash.

After kicking his heroin habit, Justin appeared to be on a brighter path when he suddenly collapses at the prom and it is discovered that he had contracted HIV in the past and has already progressed to AIDS. He ultimately succumbs to the disease.

While it normally takes 8-10 years for untreated HIV to evolve to AIDS, many found the storyline fear-mongering and out of touch with treatment that has made the diagnosis a manageable disease.

Studies show that a person living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy (ART) can have a similar life expectancy as an HIV-negative individual.

Despite the criticism, Flynn was happy with Justin’s story arc on the series.

“I applaud the writers in the way they handled the storyline because I think even seeing some of the responses being outrage, it’s the actual process of grief,” the actor told EW in 2020.

“I’ve had circumstances in my life where I’ve lost someone and it’s inspired anger at first. I think once we move past that first stage of anger in grief, we get to the understanding of life and it sometimes not being fair.”

Flynn will next be seen in the ensemble ghost comedy The Parenting opposite Queerty Pride50 honoree Nik Dodani, Parker Posey, Brian Cox, and Lisa Kudrow.