TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

MALL MADNESS: Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested & charged with sex trafficking young men. [Read more]

CAMERA READY: Champion gymnast Sam Phillips ✨shined✨ in his red carpet debut. [Read more]

DEPT. OF DADDY: Javier Bardem looked zaddylicious in scantily-clad new photos snapped by Penelope Cruz for Gentlemen’s Journal.

DISHIN’ IT: Kathy Griffin talked to Queerty about her “un-shockable” gay fans, why she’s optimistic about the election & dinner salon secrets. [Read the interview]

HIS SHAWN SONG: Shawn Mendes seemingly addressed gay rumors in the new unreleased track “The Mountain”. [Read more]

HOLE TRUTH: TikToker Chris Zou is a glory hole mythbuster.

NATIVE SON: Law Roach, Don Lemon & George M. Johnson lead the best Black queer books for fall 2024. [Read more]

BE BEST: Speaking of books, Melania’s new memoir, appropriately titled Melania, turned out to be a bookstore bomb. 💣 [Read more]

SERVING BODY: The wildest & most sizzling men’s looks from LA Fashion Week 2024. [See the gallery]

HERE COME THE GROOMS: Brandon Flynn married author Jordan Tannahill. 🤵🤵 [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Nico Tortorella revealed he longer uses they/them pronouns: “I feel like a man more than I ever have.” [Read more]

LET’S GET LOUD: Billy Eichner was spotted back on the street, presumably filming a new Billy On The Street segment with ally Will Ferrell, sporting “Loud White Men For Kamala” tees.

@betches_news

Loud white men for Kamala ? #kamala #harriswalz #willferrell #billyonthestreet

? Kamala Harris Were Not Going Back Remix Mashup – CasaDi

Before you go, check out this hilarious clip of host Catherine McCafferty and writer/comic Jordan Myrick dismantle the myth that lesbians don’t scissor on the latest episode of the Pretty Gay unscripted web series.

Related*

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated