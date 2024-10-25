TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

MALL MADNESS: Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested & charged with sex trafficking young men. [Read more]

CAMERA READY: Champion gymnast Sam Phillips ✨shined✨ in his red carpet debut. [Read more]

DEPT. OF DADDY: Javier Bardem looked zaddylicious in scantily-clad new photos snapped by Penelope Cruz for Gentlemen’s Journal.

Javier Bardem was photographed by his wife, Penelope Cruz, for Gentleman’s Journal (2024) pic.twitter.com/RauPVf6qWP — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 22, 2024

DISHIN’ IT: Kathy Griffin talked to Queerty about her “un-shockable” gay fans, why she’s optimistic about the election & dinner salon secrets. [Read the interview]

HIS SHAWN SONG: Shawn Mendes seemingly addressed gay rumors in the new unreleased track “The Mountain”. [Read more]

HOLE TRUTH: TikToker Chris Zou is a glory hole mythbuster.

NATIVE SON: Law Roach, Don Lemon & George M. Johnson lead the best Black queer books for fall 2024. [Read more]

BE BEST: Speaking of books, Melania’s new memoir, appropriately titled Melania, turned out to be a bookstore bomb. 💣 [Read more]

SERVING BODY: The wildest & most sizzling men’s looks from LA Fashion Week 2024. [See the gallery]

HERE COME THE GROOMS: Brandon Flynn married author Jordan Tannahill. 🤵🤵 [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Nico Tortorella revealed he longer uses they/them pronouns: “I feel like a man more than I ever have.” [Read more]

LET’S GET LOUD: Billy Eichner was spotted back on the street, presumably filming a new Billy On The Street segment with ally Will Ferrell, sporting “Loud White Men For Kamala” tees.

Before you go, check out this hilarious clip of host Catherine McCafferty and writer/comic Jordan Myrick dismantle the myth that lesbians don’t scissor on the latest episode of the Pretty Gay unscripted web series.

