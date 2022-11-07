Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory takes bronze on high bar and gold in thirst

View this post on Instagram
Arthur Nory’s elated expression after he completed his high bar routine said it all.
Clearly, the judges at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool agreed he’d performed in fine form. The 29-year-old out gymnast from Brazil was awarded a score of 14.466, earning him a spot on the podium and a bronze medal to add to his sizable collection.
The win brings Nory’s total number of regional or international medals to 22, including an Olympic bronze he won in the floor event at the 2016 Games in Rio. He’d also previously been world champion on the high bar in 2019.
Taking to Instagram to celebrate, Nory thanked his coaches for “always believing in me” and gave the medal a sweet kiss:
Sweeter yet was his previous post — a “podium selfie” of Nory with gold medal-winner Brody Malone (USA) and Daiki Hashimoto (Japan), who took silver.
Sportsmanship is alive and well:
Check out his routine below, and bonus points if you understand Portuguese:
When Nory came out
In October 2021, Nory revealed that he has a boyfriend.
In an Instagram post wishing a happy birthday to marketing analyst João Otávio Tasso, the gymnast wrote:
“The phrase ‘in health or illness, in victory or in defeat, in joy or sadness’ never quite fit. And there we are every day walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours.
“Congratulations João, many years of life and continue to be that amazing person, even if Scorpio (always good to blame the sign). We’re together. Love u @joaootaviotasso”
If his public comments weren’t clear enough, he added the hashtags “#love”, “#pride”, “#birthday”, “#boyfriend” and “#superman”.
Nory did not explicitly state whether he’s gay, bisexual, or something else entirely. Nor does he have to!
Simone Biles’ “Brazilian boyfriend”
Seven-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles sent the rumor mill spinning in 2016 when she posted a photo of herself and Nory embracing alongside the caption “my Brazilian boyfriend.”
my brazilian boyfriend ?????@arthurnory pic.twitter.com/nhwPZWwPL7
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2016
They also celebrated together after their medal-winning performances:
congrats, so proud of you ???? @arthurnory pic.twitter.com/O9PKchtbJn
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 15, 2016
Biles later clarified they were just good friends and called each other their international boyfriend and girlfriend as they kept meeting at the same gymnastic meets.
Moonlight model
Aside from his world-level skills in gymnastics, Nory has also booked the occasional modeling gig, including a Latin America campaign for Philippine-based clothing brand Bench.
He even walked, and flipped, down the runway for the brand’s 2019 show:
It’s not a huge shocker that he landed the job considering this thirst-heavy dive into his Instagram feed:
torontoguy
Why is Queerty always fawning over this racist POS? Him and two other teammates kept making mean-spirited, awful comments to another black teammate, to the extent that they were formally disciplined. But – hey – as long as you have abs, and someone on Queerty’s staff desperately wants to sleep with you, then all is forgotten.
Yooper
The guy made some horrible comments 7-8yrs ago, he owned up to it, hopefully matured. The target of his comments states (from what I’ve read) the two have moved on and are good friends. Everyone makes mistakes, the best anyone can do is acknowledge and do better going forward.
scotty
i recall him from a few years back when the camera lingers on him with his medal…uunnfff dat smile could raise sea level over a dozen feet by melting the polar ice caps. nice to see more of him. lets hope it submerges toronto eh
bachy
Nory has perfected the “selfie smile.” Perfecting the “selfie smile” takes years of trial and error, discipline and sacrifice, and has earned him regional or international medals on social media sites around the world.