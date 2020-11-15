Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro labels his nation a “country of sissies” over COVID-19 chaos

–Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, castigating his country –with a bit of homophobia to boot–over a lack of tourism due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil remains one of the most disrupted countries on Earth due to Bolsonaro’s handling of the outbreak, with almost half a million people infected and 163,000 dead of the disease. Bolsonaro survived the coronavirus in July, and has repeatedly downplayed the danger of the virus.

“Everything now is the pandemic. We have to put a stop to that. I’m sorry for all those who have died, I am sorry. All of us are going to die one day. Everyone is going to die one day. There is no point in escaping from that, escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies.”