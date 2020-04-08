BREAKING: Bernie Sanders drops out of the Presidential race

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced he would suspend his presidential campaign this morning, signaling that former Vice President Joe Biden will take on Donald Trump in the general election this fall.

“I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders said, according to CNN. “So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.”

2020 marks Sanders’ second run for the Democratic Nomination for President, following a contentious battle with Hillary Clinton in 2016. In the ensuing four years, he’s faced harsh criticism for not doing more to promote Clinton or defeat Trump among his die-hard supporters. Sanders has also been criticized for not reigning in his supporters, who have a reputation for bullying and harassment.

Sanders, elected to the Senate as an independent, caucuses with Democrats and is widely seen as one of the most left-leaning politicians in the country. When it comes to queer rights, the Senator has a strong record, having voted against the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996 and supported a 1983 Pride festival while mayor of Burlington, VT. In 1985, he also endorsed housing protections for LGBTQ individuals–a step still considered radical in some parts of the nation more than 30 years later.