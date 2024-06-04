Image Credit: Getty Images

There was no doubt that Troye Sivan –– the gay community’s king of poppers and prince of pop –– was going to turn it out for Pride Month.

Still, we could have never expected that his brand new Something to Give Each Other tour (which kicked off last week) was going to be this horny.

Even his second show at Primavera Sound in Barcelona felt almost too hot to watch. But we are embedding a clip from it anyway.

Troye performing One Of Your Girls at Primavera Sound Barcelona ? #STGEOTour pic.twitter.com/DkUaffx31p — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 31, 2024

Perhaps unhinged and unabashed queerness is the bottom line we should be expecting though.

After all, this is the Aussie heartthrob who writes self-described bops about bottoming and openly divulged his top-secret gay pill routine on Instagram Stories.

That’s right! Last year, the “Rush” singer posted a pic of his morning handful with the caption, “This combo keeps me gay.”

(Is this what he was singing about when he released “Happy Little Pill” in 2014?)

Troye Sivan's "gay" pills combo, what are they and what are they for



?: a thread pic.twitter.com/JENDuQLOSL — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) June 2, 2024

At the time, Gay Twitter X elders weighed in with their own opinions: “Oh, he’s a PrEP guy!” and “Hmm, that looks like Metamucil.”

Nevertheless, queer user @doctorTeeTee, whose bio reads “medical student (he/him),” is breaking down Sivan’s A.M. ritual once and for all. And he’s got receipts!

This is exactly the type of medical research we need, just in time for parade morning!

1. ⁠fiber which ensure solid/ideal stools mean less residue which means less to “clean” prior to bottoming pic.twitter.com/nNFnp8qwKo — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) June 2, 2024

First, the genius behind lyrics like “I bloom just for you” starts his day with fiber.

According to @doctorTeeTee, this ensures “solid/ideal stools [which] means less residue which means less to ‘clean’ prior to bottoming.”

Whether you’re using Metamucil, an LGBTQ+-targeted brand like Pure for Men, or a drugstore alternative, fiber management has benefits far beyond the bedroom –– and the bathroom.

According to senior clinical dietician Grace Whitmer, fiber can “help keep blood sugar stable by slowing digestion, help lower blood cholesterol … and help with weight management by keeping us full longer after a meal.”

(Her general rec for daily fiber intake is 38 grams for men and 25 grams for women.)

2. Descovey is used as part of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) to significantly reduce the risk of contracting HIV in HIV-negative individuals who are at high risk pic.twitter.com/EzK8IrMuGm — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) June 2, 2024

Next, Sivan takes his pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP.

The once-a-day pill significantly reduces “the risk of contracting HIV in HIV-negative individuals who are at high risk,” a.k.a. engage in intercourse with men who have sex with men.

Thanks to education and drug options like PrEP, the HIV transmission rate amongst American men was down 12% in 2022 compared to 2018, according to the CDC.

Additionally, new pills like DoxyPEP –– or Doxycycline Post-Exposure Prophylaxis –– which can “lessen the chance of contracting STIs like chlamydia, syphilis, or gonorrhea if taken within three days of unprotected sex” might be a worthwhile addition to your breakfast-time meds.

3. ⁠Finasteride is used to reduce hair loss for people with thin hair or balding. It inhibit the conversion of testosterone to DHT, a hormone that causes hair follicles to shrink and stop producing hair pic.twitter.com/99oJHq4KF4 — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) June 2, 2024

Finally, the last piece of Troye’s morning cocktail appears to be finasteride. Per @doctorTeeTee, finasteride is “used to reduce hair loss for people with thin hair or balding.”

The medicine works by preventing testosterone from turning into DHT, “a hormone that causes hair follicles to shrink and stop producing hair.”

According to a 1999 medical study, 48% of finasteride users saw “improvement in hair count” after 1 year, and 66% of users saw an increase within 2 years.

Nevertheless, recent studies (like a 2011 report from The George Washington University of Medicine and Health Sciences) have shown finasteride may cause “sexual side effects” like decreased arousal and erectile dysfunction. So, definitely consult your doctor before adopting Sivan’s full morning routine.

Regardless, Troye’s “gay” pills combo (and its breakdown) definitely struck a chord with LGBTQ+ users on social media. The thread has received over 6.6 million views and counting.

He’s just like me for real https://t.co/lmSWTxwgiz — col (@wokecol) June 3, 2024

if you think 3 capsules is crazy you're not reading the instructions https://t.co/k7Bk2Mbkw6 — r e c k o n e r (@get__innocuous) June 3, 2024

That being said, a fistful of fiber certainly implies a spirit of bottomness.

But according to Sivan, at least, that’s not the case.

“In the sort of consciousness of gay people, I’m like some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case,” he told Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low with EmRata.

Troye Sivan is top ?? this is the biggest plot twist in pop culture ?



pic.twitter.com/vW0kLuCsxu — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) June 1, 2024

“If they go on a date with me or something like that, and I’m like, ‘Oh by the way, I’m not, like, a bottom,’ I think they are like, ‘Oh,'” he explained.

And if that wasn’t enough of a sinker, he concluded: “Let me just clear the record, if you’re going to hit me up, that’s what’s up.”

Let’s get this straight: we are going to take Sivan at his word.

But what about alllll that fiber? And what about “Bloom”? This is a case for the FBI.

