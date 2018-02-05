BREAKING: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has the “biggest wiener in the locker room”

Have you ever found yourself sitting around the house wondering, “Which of the Philadelphia Eagles has the biggest talent?” Well, we now have the answer. It’s Nick Foles. According to several online sources, the 29-year-old, 6’6 quarterback is “massive.”
According to new reports, back when Nick was playing football at the University of Arizona he developed a reputation around campus. Women were afraid to sleep with him because of his enormous, ahem, goal post. In fact, people began referring to him as “Big Dick Nick.”
Not just that, but a text written by someone familiar with Foles’ donkey kong has begun circulating online. It claims Nick is packing so much that he has to “fold it up just to fit it in his cup.”
In a recent Reddit AMA, Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin addressed the rumors. He confirmed to fans that Foles was indeed the owner of the “biggest wiener in the locker room”:
Q: Lifelong Eagles fan here to the point of being able to rattle off strength and conditioning coaches, practice squad lineman, etc. One factoid I’ll never have access to: Biggest weiner (sic) in the locker room? My sleeper picks are Alex ‘Moose Knuckle’ Henery and Nasty Nate Allen. Your astute clarification would be appreciated.
A: Doesn’t the internet know it’s Nick Foles?
“I do not condone this reply.” — Evan Mathis
So there you have it, folks. We’ve reached the end of our Super Bowl ’18 coverage.
42 Comments
Xzamilloh
Wow what a disgusting show of the gay male stereotype that we’re just a bunch of depraved horn dogs fiending after men and we can’t just enjoy a sport without reducing everything to sex and penises and damn I couldn’t find pictures
ChrisK
I totally agree with you. It’s the fault of promiscuous gay society that reduces everything to sex instead of holly matrimony marriage and everything my parents and Priest taught me. Oh wait. Shit. I thought I was Danny595 for a moment.
Dammit. Thanks for the field research… I mean how disgusting of you!!
Roan
Even more interesting that the entire exchange was a straight men discussing this. The “recent” Reddit was an official Eagles “ask me anything” in May of 2014 with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin.
Polaro
There’s got to be some pictures out there…boys like that like to take pictures.
Lacuevaman
sickening. get a grip.
crowebobby
Even if you have to use both hands!
Ummmm Yeah
Stop fetishsizing BWC’s.
ChrisK
You said it. I’m just tired of this racism. We have brains too you know!
Oh shit it’s a white guy. Never mind.
Tim Stoll
Guess we should start calling him Nick Folds. ?
Polaro
Oh, I see what you did there 🙂
Luc
Ding ding ding we have a winner folks!!! Lol
Or should I say, we have a wiener ???
Lol
JerseyMike
SURE……….
Ryan Field
This is a good example of gay sexual assault, and it’s one that I’ve seen gay men use on other men for a long time. We don’t get a double standard here. I’m an openly gay man and I find this kind of sexual assault offensive. Foles is one of the most decent people in the NFL, and for a publication to assault him that way is too many kinds of wrong.
Roan
How is a gay assault when they are repeating a comment made by a straight man / teammate during an official Eagles AMA Reddit that happened almost 4 years ago?
ChrisK
Google him and his dick and it’s everywhere. Not just this little site darling.
JaredMacBride
Now, according to Ryan Field, it’s sexual assault to say that a person has a large penis. I doubt Foles agrees.
miserylovedme24
Assault?? WTF is wrong with you?
Xzamilloh
Queerty, please update your board… I have so many eye rolling gifs I wanna throw at this dude right now, it’s positively triggering!!
Luc
You done lost your mind?
Ed
Calm down dude! It was a supposedly straight forum this came from. Lighten up! Clearly you don’t need to be reading articles on Queerty. Or at least do a better job of filtering. Seriously, why read an article with a headline about how big the guy’s dick is if it’s gonna cause a coronary?
BrokebackBob
Please calm down Felicia, it’s not verbal or physical assault. Really big dicks are often more trouble that they’re worth.
Dymension
Oh, just stop it everyone!
Kangol
Uh, I hate to rain on this parade, but Connor Barwin no longer plays for the Eagles. He’s a member of the LA Rams. So maybe something got lost in the translation from Reddit to Queerty, maybe he’s re-membering (pun intended) correctly or not, maybe it’s his fantasy. Maybe Foles is hung like a Clydesdale, but given some of the shots from yesterday’s game, he’s definitely got some competition or companionship on that roster.
Roan
That’s because they’re citing something that happened 4 years ago.
Kangol
@Roan, thanks for that clarification. I thought after posting that maybe I’d missed the date, but Queerty’s article does say “recent.” Well, I guess 2014 is more recent than…whenever. LOL
Roan
https://deadspin.com/connor-barwin-says-nick-foles-has-the-biggest-dong-on-t-1579042184
Luc
Good catch…
FeRDNYC
Deadspin is also willing to keep the dream alive. (That headline is genuinely “recent”.)
Rocinante
This is useless without pictures. Since we have already committed assault according to Ryan and are going to hell, at least we should get to judge this salacious rumor for ourselves.
Luc
yeah I agree, he should prove it.
Nowuvedoneit
Sometimes no matter how big the present is, you just don’t want to unwrap it.
o.codone
You don’t want to unwrap it ??? Step aside. I’ll go first.
crowebobby
I knew about Joe DiMaggio’s long dong and Porfirio Rubirosa’s 12 inches long before there were any gay blogs. And Ava Garder was famous for saying Sinatra weighed 105 lbs. and 90 lbs. of that was dick. We’re not the Russians; we didn’t invent everything!
o.codone
The biggest dick in the NFL used to be Sabby Piscitelli when he played for Tampa Bay. At spring training he was wearing spandex, no jock, no cup, just grey spandex. You could see everything and if I had to guess I’d say that thing is 10″ when really hot. A genuine BWC. He’s now a pro wrestler. Goes by the name Tino Sabitelli. Hot, super hot guy.
Hussain-TheCanadian
In the words of the ever so missed Lisa Lempanelli:
“I don’t know if I should suck it or feed it a peanut”
Nosso Crankee
???
GayEGO
Well! I do not see the number of inches mentioned in this report!
He BGB
When you’re a straight guy with a huge weiner, it must almost be a curse.
paul dorian lord fredine
people say a lot of things. i need proof.
avesraggiana
Pictures. Or it didn’t happen.
dre23222
Since I’m a size queen yes he can have me. I love big huge dicks in my hole. If he ever in the DC area please come get me Nick
nitejonboy
He’s cute…I’d do him even if he wasn’t huge.
