Brendan Fraser slams studio execs for scrapping $90 million ‘Batgirl’ movie: “It’s tragic”

Brendan Fraser speaking to Variety about Warner Bros’ scrapped $90 million ‘Batgirl’ movie, which was set to feature the first major transgender character in a DC film.

It’s tragic. It doesn’t engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She’s a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials.””