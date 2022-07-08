Brett Kavanaugh forced to skip dessert, flee out the backdoor of steakhouse to avoid protesters

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had his dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse completely ruined last night after a gaggle of pro-choice protesters gathered outside the front of the restaurant, forcing the accused sexual predator to flee out the backdoor.

Per Politico:

On Wednesday night, D.C. protesters targeting the conservative Supreme Court justices who signed onto the Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion got a tip that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining at Morton’s downtown D.C. location. Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant.

The steakhouse responded by condemning the protesters. In a statement, it said: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.”

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the statement continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Kavanaugh, who likes beer, is one of the six conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, upending nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

According to Politico, the justice was able to finish his meal before escaping out the back exit of the restaurant, although he didn’t get to enjoy a slice of Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake® before he left.

Per the United States Constitution:

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

