Brett Kavanaugh caught partying with Matt Gaetz and we can’t think of a worse way to celebrate the holidays

Beer-loving Brett Kavanaugh partied with Florida’s own Matt Gaetz over the weekend at a boozy holiday soiree held at the home of homophobe Matt Schlapp, chairman of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC).

Other attendees at Friday night’s shindig included longtime Trump ally Stephen Miller (ew), former White House press secretary Sean Spicer (ugh), and openly gay GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York (girl, bye!), according to Politico.

OK, first, we can’t think of a worse group of people to hang out with. #holidaypartyfromhell

And second, the fact that Kavanaugh hung out with these losers raises serious questions about potential conflicts of interest. A sitting Supreme Court justice really shouldn’t be attending a private event with a bunch of right-wing extremists.

Even more worrisome is the fact that Miller’s conservative activist group, America First Legal, currently has several briefs filed on cases that are pending before the Supreme Court.

The news also comes as SCOTUS faces renewed scrutiny over ethics concerns following an explosive report by The New York Times about another potential breach of an opinion back in 2014.

All that being said, it doesn’t surprise us that Kavanaugh and Gaetz are buddy buddies. After all, they have a lot in common.

In addition to their shared hatred of LGBTQ people and mutual love for boofing partying, both men have been accused of sexually assaulting and/or raping high school girls. (Both have also denied the allegations, but only one of them cried about it.)

Now, some tweets…

Not sure who needs to hear this but Brett Kavanaugh shouldn’t be partying with far-right politicians and political operatives. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 13, 2022

Guys, I'm sure Brett Kavanaugh doing eggnog shooters at Matty Schlapp's house with Erik Prince & Matt Gaetz while Stephen Miller feasted on live mice or whatever that vampire eats is nothing to worry about. Totally impartial SCOTUS. — NoelCaslerComedy? (@caslernoel) December 13, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh partied with Matt Gaetz DeSantis partied with Matt Gaetz Roger Stone partied with Matt Gaetz Marjorie Taylor Greene partied with Matt Gaetz Joel Greenberg partied with Matt Gaetz For a party that claims to hate pedophiles, they sure love hanging out with one — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 11, 2022

Not kidding here: Brett Kavanaugh, a sitting Supreme Court Justice, was partying with Matt Gaetz, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka Erik Prince, & more right-wing extremists the other day. How can anyone look at these Republican Supreme Court justices & take them seriously anymore? — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) December 12, 2022

Since pervert Brett Kavanaugh is trending, I still want to know who paid all of his debts thus purchasing themselves a SCOTUS and the FBI investigation on him needs to be reopened because of 4,500 tips that went ignored. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 13, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh partying with Matt Gaetz, Stephen Miller, and Erik Prince should be investigate for ethics violations? Yes or No? ?? — Rich from Cali ????????? (@_Peace_Love_US) December 13, 2022

After a reporter misidentified Chuck Schumer’s wife as Justice Sotomayor having dinner with Democrats, Republicans demanded that Sotomayor resign. Brett Kavanaugh is out here partying with Matt Gaetz, Matt Schlapp and Stephen Miller and Republicans say nothing. — Covie (@covie_93) December 13, 2022

Why is everyone surprise that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was partying with Matt Gaetz, Seb Gorka and Stephen Miller? Birds of a feather flock together. — Dee post.news/deeleftmom (@DeeLeftMom) December 11, 2022

I'm just an old-fashioned guy who thinks it's bullshit that Supreme Court justices hang out with people who argue cases before them. You took the job. Stay the fuck home from the party, Brett Kavanaugh, no matter how good the beer is. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 14, 2022

Brett Kavanuagh was just at a holiday party with Matt Gaetz, Stephen Miller, and Erik Prince, all of whom may soon be implicated in various federal crimes. Remember this one for later. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 12, 2022

