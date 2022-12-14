party animals

Brett Kavanaugh caught partying with Matt Gaetz and we can’t think of a worse way to celebrate the holidays

Beer-loving Brett Kavanaugh partied with Florida’s own Matt Gaetz over the weekend at a boozy holiday soiree held at the home of homophobe Matt Schlapp, chairman of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC).

Other attendees at Friday night’s shindig included longtime Trump ally Stephen Miller (ew), former White House press secretary Sean Spicer (ugh), and openly gay GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York (girl, bye!), according to Politico.

OK, first, we can’t think of a worse group of people to hang out with. #holidaypartyfromhell

And second, the fact that Kavanaugh hung out with these losers raises serious questions about potential conflicts of interest. A sitting Supreme Court justice really shouldn’t be attending a private event with a bunch of right-wing extremists.

Even more worrisome is the fact that Miller’s conservative activist group, America First Legal, currently has several briefs filed on cases that are pending before the Supreme Court.

The news also comes as SCOTUS faces renewed scrutiny over ethics concerns following an explosive report by The New York Times about another potential breach of an opinion back in 2014.

All that being said, it doesn’t surprise us that Kavanaugh and Gaetz are buddy buddies. After all, they have a lot in common.

In addition to their shared hatred of LGBTQ people and mutual love for boofing partying, both men have been accused of sexually assaulting and/or raping high school girls. (Both have also denied the allegations, but only one of them cried about it.)

