Brian Sims pays tribute to his favorite Disney icon in thirstiest thirst trap yet

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims appears to be enjoying some downtime and summer fun.

On Friday, he posted a particularly thirsty photo to his Instagram. In it, he’s leaping out of water, flicking back his hair and pushing his chest forward.

“Who crested better?” he asked in the accompanying caption. A swipe reveals the iconic inspiration for the shot: Disney’s Little Mermaid, Ariel.

This isn’t the first time Democratic Rep. Sims has shown admiration for Ariel … or at the least her voice. Back in 2017, in an interview with Queerty, he was asked to name his dream Pride performer.

“My dream Pride singer would be Ariel (errr, Jodi Benson) because I’ve already got plenty of thingamabobs.”

2022 may not have turned out the way Sims would have hoped. In May, he ran in the Democratic Primary to be the state’s next lieutenant governor, but he lost to fellow Democratic Rep. Austin Davis.

Sims joined the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2012, representing parts of Philadelphia. He has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and become one of the best-known gay lawmakers in the country.

According to Outsports, Sims won’t be returning to the State House next year and it’s not known what his future plans are.. He has also previously worked as a civil rights attorney.

Whatever he does, we’re sure he’ll continue to be a public and vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights. And we hope he continues to post candid photos of his life!

