british exit

Britain’s out a Prime Minister (again) and Gay Twitter™ has better, queerer ideas for a replacement

By

A shot of Liz Truss leaving her lectern in front of 10 Downing Street. Truss' back is turned to the camera.

After a shocking announcement out of the UK today, it seems the office at 10 Downing Street is set to install a revolving door.

Homophobic Tory politician Liz Truss has officially resigned from her role as Prime Minister of Britain after a rough economic plan sent the value of the pound on a steep decline. Her exit means the country is set to see its fifth prime minister since 2016. It also makes her the shortest-serving one in the UK history.

Though the office having the same turnover rate as an H&M sales associate position is a bit alarming, Gay Twitter™ is already ready to offer up replacements.

From drag queens to pop girls to Doctor Who, folks are chomping at the bit to get their faves in front of that lectern.

Related: Videos of anti-lgbtq politician partying at a gay club have everyone pissed

Let’s survey some of the candidates:

Related: Boris gets the boot: 5 queer British celebrities we’d love to replace him

However, the most popular replacement is the national vegetable treasure who outlasted Truss: a head of Tesco’s iceberg lettuce in a messy blond wig.

A hot new bombshell entered the villa last week when The Daily Star set up a livestream to see if this wilting greenery’s 10-day shelf life could win out against the Prime Minister. And by God, the crazy little salad starlet did it!

She’s got our vote: