Britain’s out a Prime Minister (again) and Gay Twitter™ has better, queerer ideas for a replacement

After a shocking announcement out of the UK today, it seems the office at 10 Downing Street is set to install a revolving door.

Homophobic Tory politician Liz Truss has officially resigned from her role as Prime Minister of Britain after a rough economic plan sent the value of the pound on a steep decline. Her exit means the country is set to see its fifth prime minister since 2016. It also makes her the shortest-serving one in the UK history.

Though the office having the same turnover rate as an H&M sales associate position is a bit alarming, Gay Twitter™ is already ready to offer up replacements.

From drag queens to pop girls to Doctor Who, folks are chomping at the bit to get their faves in front of that lectern.

Let’s survey some of the candidates:

BREAKING: As Liz Truss is unable to fulfill the duties of her mandate, Coco Montrese will be stepping in to take over the role of Prime Minister for the remainder of her term pic.twitter.com/pEXm1CHUgK — walker (@walkertmiller) October 20, 2022

BREAKING: Thomas and Adrian from Married at First Sight UK announced as new Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/4igY0oJRst — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 20, 2022

Make them the new UK prime ministers pic.twitter.com/RKG5rtZ0Gs — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 20, 2022

BREAKING: Alison Hammond announced as new Prime Minister with all 5 of The Saturdays rotating the duties of Deputy PM.

Polling is at an all time high and the pound is 55,000 times stronger than the dollar pic.twitter.com/OCRL8RO4g5 — jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 20, 2022

“The winner of #DragRaceUK Season 4 will become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom” pic.twitter.com/RvcaSPBi14 — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) October 20, 2022

🚨🚨 BREAKING: After some talks, King Charles III has appointed Ncuti Gatwa as the new Prime Minister as well. This happens due to a 1963 law regulating the instance of a vacancy occuring at the same time in both highest offices of the British government (the PM and the Doctor). pic.twitter.com/t70fkLxzEV — pe (@epidamno) October 20, 2022

julia fox spotted on her way too the british parliament as she’s in talks to replace liz truss after her sudden resignation as prime minister pic.twitter.com/ROZhaF8WgD — julia fox updates (@juliafoxsource) October 20, 2022

🚨after the sudden resignation of Liz Truss , Dua Lipa is rumoured to replace her as the next UK prime minister sources say pic.twitter.com/gOLpx5Kn2x — wilmon month 🎃 (@illicitlipa) October 20, 2022

However, the most popular replacement is the national vegetable treasure who outlasted Truss: a head of Tesco’s iceberg lettuce in a messy blond wig.

A hot new bombshell entered the villa last week when The Daily Star set up a livestream to see if this wilting greenery’s 10-day shelf life could win out against the Prime Minister. And by God, the crazy little salad starlet did it!

She’s got our vote:

Latest update from the lettuce, disco lights have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/C9t2F7Pubh — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022

The Daily Star Lettuce when @trussliz resigns pic.twitter.com/fo0tcW1mDG — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) October 20, 2022

The Lettuce ready to walk into Number 10 #LizTrussPM pic.twitter.com/kalA8juuuz — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outliving Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/1gXV3LVHVy — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 20, 2022