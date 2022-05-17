British soccer player Jake Daniels comes out as gay

View this post on Instagram
A young soccer player in the UK has come out as gay. Jake Daniels, 17, plays for the Blackpool FC in the north of England. He told Sky News, “Now is the right time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me.
“I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.
“I can’t really put a date on it, but I was probably five or six years old when I knew I was gay. So it’s been a long time that I have been living with the lie.
“At that age you don’t really think that football and being gay doesn’t mix. You just think, one day, when I’m older I’ll get a girlfriend and I will change and it will be fine.
“But as you get older you realize you can’t just change. It doesn’t work like that.”
Daniels was born in Bispham, near Blackpool. He said that being open about his sexuality removes a weight from his shoulders.
“I told my mum and my sister. The day after we played Accrington and I scored four, so it just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders it was and a massive relief.”
After playing for the youth squad, Daniels only made his debut for the first team last month. He said he considered waiting until he retired to talk about his sexuality. However, given he’s only 17, that could mean many years spent lying or hiding his sexuality.
He says he’s had plenty of support since telling his family and teammates about his sexuality.
He said his mom and sister said they “already knew”, but his teammates were more surprised.
“They’ve been asking tons of questions, they have all been intrigued and their reaction has been brilliant. It’s the best thing I could have asked for.
“Of course, everyone was kind of shocked in a way and they were asking why I didn’t tell them earlier. That was a great reaction because it showed how much they cared.”
Daniels is the first British soccer player to come out while playing since Justin Fashanu in 1990. However, Fashanu came out at the end of his career and faced a very mixed reaction. He ended up dying by suicide in 1998, aged 37.
In a statement on the Blackpool FC website, Daniels said he’d been enjoying a great season with Blackpool, “But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself.
“It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality, but I’ve been inspired by Josh Cavallo, Matt Morton and athletes from other sports, like Tom Daley, to have the courage and determination to drive change.”
Many have posted messages of support, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted, “Thank you for your bravery Jake, it would have taken huge courage to come out and you will be an inspiration to many both on and off the pitch.”
A representative of Daniels’ club, Ciaran Donnelly, Blackpool Academy Director, said, “We’re just immensely proud of him.”
Actor Ian McKellen was another who posted a message of support.
At 17, @Jake_Daniels11 represents a generation that rejects old-fashioned homophobia in football and elsewhere: those who haven’t yet grown up as he has. He sets an example. No wonder so many of us, gay and everyone else, admire & treasure him as a hero. What a goal he’s scored!
— Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) May 17, 2022
Cam
Congratulations to him! Every person like that who comes out helps others.
(Countdown to the same old troll coming in and screaming that anyone who comes out is just “looking for attention”.
tallskin4
This is really important as an event, so good for him, and his courage in ‘coming out’- And he’s only 17 !! And he’s the only professional footballer in the UK to be openly gay.
Considering the last UK footballer to ‘come out’ was a poor lad called Justin Fashneau, who had a terrible time with homophobia. And his own religious brother condemned him. Justin killed himself in 1998. In 2020, Fashanu was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.
Anyway, i mention Justin to show how much things have changed since then and also so everyone can appreciate how eventful this is.
johncp56
Good job Jake we love you
eclecticstarz
Good for him, brave thing to do and wish him well though I would not take much comfort from any praise from pathological liar Boris Johnson.
His past comments include “It’s right that Tories would wish its leadership to speak up more strongly against…gays in the military” and of course ” In the Ministry of Sound, the tank-topped bum boys blub into their Pils.” to say nothing of wanting to keep section 28 and a long list of racist and misogynist comments to many to list. Trump maybe gone but we still have an evil clown in control here.
Jake123
I’m so happy for him but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. English football fans are the worst, the will still make monkey noises at certain black players. I hope Jake knows we all love him xx