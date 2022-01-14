Britney fires back at Jamie Lynn and DAMN

Britney Spears fans weren’t the only ones side-eyeing Jamie Lynn’s self-promotional ABC interview this week. Now Britney herself has publicly addressed it, accusing her younger sister of riding her coattails.

In her book, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn recalls observing Britney’s “erratic, paranoid and spiraling” behavior over the years. However, when ABC News’ Juju Chang referenced those descriptions to ask about Britney’s current state of mind, Jamie Lynn responded she didn’t think it was fair to speak to any else’s state of mind.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie Lynn addressed the fallout after she performed a medley lip sync of Britney’s songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. Britney said she was “hurt…deeply” at the time, and Jamie Lynn told Chang that to this day, she still doesn’t understand why her older sister was upset. “I have cleared up with the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that,” she added.

“The two things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,” Britney posted to Twitter.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at the time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ???”

“I know it might sound like a silly thing to most people,” she continued, “but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was a baby.

“She never had to work for anything,” Britney said of Jamie Lynn. “Everything was always given to her.

Britney said Jamie Lynn’s Radio Disney Awards performance was everything she “had ever wanted,” and has previously discussed being denied the opportunity to perform remixes of her songs during her conservatorship.

“If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years of remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours,” she wrote.

Her family “ruined [her] dreams,” Britney added.

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn,” Britney wrote. “I won’t be doing Instagram for a while. This media, the business, has always been extremely hateful to me.

“I’ve given enough… MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want. They say in the Bible, ‘ask and you shall receive’ …. Uhhhhh not in my life.”

Jamie Lynn responded on Instagram hours after Britney’s post, writing, “The things being said are absolutely not the truth.”

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears, too,” she added.

Here’s the full statement: