Britney Spears disappears off Instagram after “I don’t want to be loved” post

One day after posting about her newfound freedom and telling fans she would rather be “feared” than “loved,” Britney Spears has disabled her instagram account.

“Don’t ever pity me … I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f–k yourselves,” Spears captioned a photo of herself in a black crop top.

That post, along with every other post she’s made, has vanished. The message “Sorry, this page isn’t available” has replaced her feed.

Spears’ Twitter account remains active, but she does not offer any commentary about why she abruptly left the photo sharing app.

It’s not the first time the pop singer has disengaged from the platform. In September, Spears temporarily deactivated her Instagram account, explaining via Twitter: “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨”

Earlier this month, Spears used Instagram to open up about her life during her years-long conservatorship, sharing disturbing details of abuse and mental “torture.”

“Being a guest in Las Vegas is way better than being me…or wait…is it because my family got to be the stars when I worked in Vegas?” she wrote in a since-deleted post.

“I was nothing more than a puppet to my family, yet to the public, I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do… but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most.”

“I’m not done,” she added, “I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me…and YES I was harmed.”