Britney Spears’ father moves to end his role in her conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the 69-year-old father of Britney Spears, has formally filed papers to end the 13-year conservatorship that gave him the power to oversee the singer’s life and finances.

The papers were filed with the LA Superior Court yesterday.

It comes two months after Britney, 39, gave testimony detailing how the conservatorship, which she called “abusive”, was impacting her life and how she wanted to take back control.

She has previously said she would not perform again while her father has control over her finances and business arrangements.

Her father’s filing states, “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.

“Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship … As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” it continues.

“If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

The conservatorship was instigated in 2008 after Britney went through some very public mental health challenges. At first, her father Jamie has control over both her personal life and her estate/finances. In 2019, following a period of ill health, Spears Snr stepped down as conservator of her personal life. A licensed conservator, Jodi Montgomery, took over this aspect of the conservatorship.

However, Jamie Spears remained a conservator over his daughter’s finances.

He’s now accepted this should no longer continue.

“[Britney Spears] wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight,” the filing continues. “She wants to be able to get married and have a baby if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

His filing does not mean Britney’s conservatorship automatically ends. That will now be up to Judge Brenda Penny. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 29.

Britney Spears recently took on new legal representation: attorney Mathew Rosengart. He welcomed news of the filing.

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication.”

He went on to say that this did not absolve Spears Snr from explaining all his actions during the years of conservatorship.

“It appears that Mr Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”