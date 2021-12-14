Britney Spears put Diane Sawyer on blast in deleted post and did NOT hold back

Britney Spears has a bone to pick with TV journalist Diane Sawyer over that infamous interview recorded 18 years ago.

In a since-deleted message posted to Instagram, Spears candidly discussed the 2003 ABC interview. She also explained why more touring is not in her future.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???”

“Seriously though,” she continued. “I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”

Addressing her much-publicized breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2002, she revealed:

“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward. I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

“She can kiss my white a*s,” she also wrote about Sawyer.

Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, has denied any involvement in the interview. Right…

His lawyer, Alex Weingarten, told People Magazine:

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

The interview found renewed cultural relevance earlier this year, when it was included in the New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary. It did not age well.

On her plans for the future, Spears also wrote: “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think I ever want to do it again. I hated it.”

She ended the note by wishing everyone a “wonderful Christmas.”