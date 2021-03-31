Britney Spears says she was “embarrassed” by recent documentary, cried for weeks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



Singer Britney Spears has publicly acknowledged the recent New York Times-produced documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

The film premiered on FX on February 5 and is now streaming on Hulu. It took a sympathetic look back at Spears’ career, her mental health challenges, how she has been portrayed in the media and pursued by the paparazzi. It also explored her ongoing legal conservatorship order, which allows others, including her father, to make major decisions about her life and finances.

The documentary was widely praised by many of her fans. It also prompted former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, to issue an apology for some of his behavior to her during their relationship and post-breakup.

Spears, 39, had not referenced the documentary directly on her social media until yesterday when she posted two videos of herself dancing to music by Aerosmith. She captioned one with a message saying dancing brought her joy and mentioned her reaction to the documentary.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent [Steven Tyler] every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!!

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!!

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness 💋💋💋 !!!!”

A few days after the documentary first aired, Spears said on February 10, without explicitly mentioning it: “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!”

Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark told the Hollywood Reporter in February that making the film without Spears’ participation had influenced her approach.

“It’s very difficult as a journalist ethically to try to make a piece about somebody who’s not participating. That really bothered me, and so one thing we really wanted to do was make sure was that we were never assuming what was inside Britney’s head in any of our reporting or interviews or conversations with people.”

Spears indicated last November that she will not perform again while she remains under the conservatorship of her father, James Spears. She was placed in conservatorship by Los Angeles Superior Court following a mental health crisis in 2008.

In recent years, Spears has been challenging this legal arrangement through the courts.

