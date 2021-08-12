Britney Spears scores massive win in conservatorship ordeal

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, will step down from his daughter’s conservatorship. Full stop.

Jamie’s move is a huge win for Britney, who has been under the conservatorship for the last 13 years.

During that 13 years, Britney was able to perform, hold a Vegas residency and bring in hundreds of millions of dollars.

As Variety reports, “Spears’ dad filed in Los Angeles Superior Court his response to the singer’s petition for his suspension, announcing his decision to step down. However, his attorney states that there are ‘no actual grounds for suspending or removing’ him, and cites the ‘public battle with his daughter’ as his reasoning for stepping down.”

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” the court documents state.

It continues: “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the filing continues. “So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. As the Court has likely surmised, before Ms. Spears’ new attorney arrived, Mr. Spears had already been working on such a transition with Ms. Spears’ former court-appointed counsel, Sam Ingham.”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, put out this statement in response:

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome.”

“Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team,” the statement continues.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

The statement adds: “In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”