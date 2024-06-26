“Broadway Bares” has outdone itself and set a new record with its annual burlesque extravaganza.

The fundraising gala features Broadway performers taking nearly all of it off in elaborate production numbers in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA).

This year, there were two sold-out performances at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom–which was transformed into a Las Vegas-style spectacle and dubbed “Hit the Strip”–that raised a record-breaking $2,259,134. This is the largest haul since Broadway Bares’ inception in 1992.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Famed dancer and choreographer Jerry Mitchell started the event 32 years ago and has helped turn it into the one of the most popular charity events within the Broadway community.

While this year Mitchell wasn’t in attendance–he’s working on the launch of the Devil Wears Prada stage musical in London–he shared his gratitude and noted he was still able to enjoy many of the stellar performances via Facetime.

“Just waking up to the incredible news BROADWAY BARES has set a #fundraisingrecord,” Mitchell captioned a video of talented showgirl Aneliese Biwer spinning from a chandelier. “I AM SO Grateful!!! #FULLOUTFULLOUTFULLOUT MORE SOON!”

More than 200 performers from 19 Broadway and Off-Broadway shows took part in the scantily-clad festivities.

Among them were cast members appearing in this season’s productions of & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; Chicago; The Great Gatsby; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hell’s Kitchen, Here Lies Love; How to Dance in Ohio; Lempicka; MJ; The Outsiders; Sweeney Todd; Titanique; Water for Elephants; The Wiz and Wicked.

Also joining in disrobing for a great cause were Laverne Cox and Johnny Sibilly.

Cox continued her triple-threat slayage by living her Beyoncé fantasy strutting it out to the pop diva’s 2006 bop “Freakum Dress.”

10s across the board!

While Sibilly helped open the show as part of the narrative that saw him and Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical) and Constantine Rousouli (Titanique) attending the Vegas bachelor party of Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade).

The Hacks star more than held his own as he shook his thang next to the Broadway vets.

“When I first went to Broadway Bares YEARS ago I thought ‘I’ll never get to be up there with those amazing musical theatre talents!’ Well last night thanks to @kellenstancil & the amazing team at Bares & @bcefa my fantasy became a reality!” Sibilly captioned a video of his performance. “Thank you for having me.”

Tony-winning actor and Traitors host Alan Cumming – and one of this year’s Queerty Pride50 honorees – made a special appearance to accept sponsor M•A•C Viva Glam’s $200,000 check and shared some inspiring words.

“Us coming together is all the more important right now because of what’s happening in November,” Cumming said, per BroadwayWorld. “I want each and every one of you to make a commitment with me tonight – that you will get your asses to the polls or vote by mail. You must be counted. Your voice must be heard. However you do it, vote!”

He then bestowed dancer Mark MacKillop with being the top online Stripathon fundraiser after raising a record of $212,625, the most ever by an individual. MacKillop was also last year’s top fundraiser with $112,104.

Over the years, Broadway Bares has raised more than $28 million for BC/EFA. The charitable organization provides direct support through social services and programs for people with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses across the United States.

Check out more images from Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip below:

Don't forget to share: