Broadway diva Patti LuPone epically smacks down Trump over White House return

“I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd.”–Original Broadway star of Evita Patti LuPone, commenting on Donald Trump’s White House balcony photo op. A maskless Trump returned to the White House while still contagious with COVID-19. Social media has dubbed him “Covita” for his posing.
Paul Nadolski
Perhaps you could also dub it the COVID covfefe?
Kangol2
Read for filth, Patti!
And having seen her live, I can attest, she can belt out a song and stay in tune!
Jbaltes
Perfect! Bring down the curtain!
southernscot
But through the good times and bum times, he’s seen them all and, my dear he’s still here. Survived through the virus, with bluster and a sneer and, he is here. Come November, remember the time to refine is near, he should no longer be here! So get out and votus, get rid of your potus and cheer, he’s not here!
JPB
Encore! I could here Patti, Alexis and Elaine in 3 part harmony!
jayceecook
I do hope his doctors gave him some SILVADENE after that burn.
taylor94
Trump maskless on the balcony of casa Blanca. He’s become Covita Perone.