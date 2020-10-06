In Quotes

Broadway diva Patti LuPone epically smacks down Trump over White House return

“I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd.”–Original Broadway star of Evita Patti LuPone, commenting on Donald Trump’s White House balcony photo op. A maskless Trump returned to the White House while still contagious with COVID-19. Social media has dubbed him “Covita” for his posing. 