Broadway star Chad Kimball says he’s “respectfully” defying COVID safety rules because of Jesus

Tony Award nominated Broadway actor Chad Kimball is being dragged on Twitter for saying he isn’t going to follow the governor’s orders for COVID-19 safety because Jesus is Lord, goddamnit! And HE WANTS TO SING ABOUT IT!!!

44-year-old Kimball, a Seattle native, says he “respectfully” does not support Gov. Jay Inslee’s new restrictions on religious services, which are limited to 25% indoor occupancy or no more than 200 people, with face coverings required at all times.

“Respectfully, I will never allow a Governor, or anyone, to stop me from SINGING, let alone sing in worship to my God,” Kimball, who donated to Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign, tweeted on Sunday. “Folks, absolute POWER corrupts ABSOLUTELY. This is not about safety. It’s about POWER. I will respectfully disobey these unlawful orders.”

Respectfully, I will never allow a Governor, or anyone, to stop me from SINGING, let alone sing in worship to my God. Folks, absolute POWER corrupts ABSOLUTELY. This is not about safety. It’s about POWER. I will respectfully disobey these unlawful orders. #inslee #Tyranny #truth pic.twitter.com/84UDiozOd1 — Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) November 15, 2020

In another tweet, Kimball called Inslee’s indoor dining shutdown “benevolent tyranny” and said it was “hurting more than helping.”

I respectfully implore you to open your eyes to this swiftly gathering “benevolent” TYRANNY. HURTING MORE THAN HELPING. — “Inslee announces the shutdown of indoor dining at restaurants in Washington state as COVID-19 numbers spike – The Seattle Times https://t.co/UHoHL9vUn4 — Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) November 15, 2020

Ironically, Kimball, who was starring in Broadway musical Come From Away prior to the pandemic, contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

In March, he chronicled his illness on Instagram, where he talked about how awful he felt and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing and to have #compassion for others.

Evidently, that compassion ends when it comes to singing in church.

But Kimball’s fans and colleagues in the Broadway community are having none of his anti COVID restrictions bulls*hit…

No one said you can’t sing. You can sing. Alone. In your own home. Possibly for the rest of your life, after this tweet. https://t.co/CHMznO5dZc — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 16, 2020

It really doesn’t seem like too much to ask that when you go to gatherings of up to TWO HUNDRED PEOPLE you refrain from using your well-trained diaphragm to aerosol spray everyone around you with Covid. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) November 16, 2020

I respectfully totally and completely disagree with you. I respectfully feel you are very much on the wrong side of this.

I FaceTimed with you when you had Covid, Chad. You were very sick. I remember. It scared me.

I love you like a brother, but I disagree with you. ♥️ — sharon wheatley (@sswheatley) November 15, 2020

Chad Kimball at an Equity open call in 2022: https://t.co/O6tF32YEid — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) November 17, 2020

Please be safe. This sounds really scary. — Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) November 16, 2020

Tried to think of something clever to say but just got more and more angry. 246,000+ dead

Entire industries shut down, including the one you’re in.

A medical community full of people putting their lives on the line to take care of others, including you. This is fucking moronic https://t.co/uxNVJxNjLf — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) November 16, 2020

Let’s make one thing clear about Chad Kimball. Through his apparent political donations, he endorses candidates who are bigots, wants to see them in positions of power, and sees nothing wrong with what they’ve done to marginalized people for at least the past 4 years. — OnStage Blog (@OnstageBlog) November 17, 2020

The state of Washington is currently seeing a huge spike in new coronavirus infections, with over 3,200 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and nearly 140,000 confirmed cases and over 2,600 deaths since the pandemic began.

