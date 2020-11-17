super spreader

Broadway star Chad Kimball says he’s “respectfully” defying COVID safety rules because of Jesus

Tony Award nominated Broadway actor Chad Kimball is being dragged on Twitter for saying he isn’t going to follow the governor’s orders for COVID-19 safety because Jesus is Lord, goddamnit! And HE WANTS TO SING ABOUT IT!!!

44-year-old Kimball, a Seattle native, says he “respectfully” does not support Gov. Jay Inslee’s new restrictions on religious services, which are limited to 25% indoor occupancy or no more than 200 people, with face coverings required at all times.

“Respectfully, I will never allow a Governor, or anyone, to stop me from SINGING, let alone sing in worship to my God,” Kimball, who donated to Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign, tweeted on Sunday. “Folks, absolute POWER corrupts ABSOLUTELY. This is not about safety. It’s about POWER. I will respectfully disobey these unlawful orders.”

In another tweet, Kimball called Inslee’s indoor dining shutdown “benevolent tyranny” and said it was “hurting more than helping.”

Ironically, Kimball, who was starring in Broadway musical Come From Away prior to the pandemic, contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

In March, he chronicled his illness on Instagram, where he talked about how awful he felt and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing and to have #compassion for others.

Evidently, that compassion ends when it comes to singing in church.

But Kimball’s fans and colleagues in the Broadway community are having none of his anti COVID restrictions bulls*hit…

The state of Washington is currently seeing a huge spike in new coronavirus infections, with over 3,200 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and nearly 140,000 confirmed cases and over 2,600 deaths since the pandemic began.

