Gavin Creel winning his Tony Award in 2017 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Beloved actor and singer Gavin Creel died September 30, aged just 48. He’d been battling an aggressive form of sarcoma after receiving a diagnosis in July.

The Tony-winning, gay actor’s death was followed by an outpouring of grief by many in the Broadway community. It appeared that Creel touched the lives of many. Celebrities to post tributes included Bette Midler, Cheyenne Jackson, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham, Colman Domingo, Anthony Rapp, Neil Patrick Harris, Zachary Quinto, and many others.

In fact, we’ve rarely seen so many fellow celebrities pay such fulsome tribute to a performer who was clearly much loved. Fans and friends alike were stunned by his death at such a comparatively young age.

When a beloved figure in the theater world passes, Broadway theaters traditionally dim their lights for a few moments to mark the loss. This honor is reserved for the biggest names in the industry, such as Stephen Sondheim.

The Broadway League is the trade association overseeing the gesture. On October 4, it announced a partial dimming in Creel’s memory. Eleven of the 41 theaters on Broadway would dim their lights in his memory.

However, the announcement was met with complaints. Many felt Creel deserved more than a partial tribute.

A petition was started by theatre journalist and critic Adam Feldman. It’s now gained over 22,000 signatures.

Full dimming of Broadway theaters

Yesterday, the Broadway League announced a re-think. It announced a full dimming of theater lights in honor of three recent losses: Gavin Creel, Adrian Bailey and Maggie Smith.

“In recognition of the recent passing of several beloved Broadway community members and their significant impact on that community, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of all Broadway theatres in NY in honor of Adrian Bailey, Gavin Creel, & Maggie Smith,” it tweeted.

It added that it planned to review its policy and procedures over the dimming of lights.

“The dimming of the lights of Broadway theatres in honor of Adrian Bailey will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The dimming of the lights for Gavin Creel will take place on a date and time to be determined with his family.

“The Broadway community will also honor the memory of stage and screen legend Dame Maggie Smith. The three-time nominated and one-time Tony Award®-winning actress passed away on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89. The lights of Broadway theatres will be dimmed on a date to be determined in coordination with her family.”

Adrian Bailey was a consistent face on Broadway stages between the late 1970s and 00s. However, he suffered a serious fall through a trapdoor in 2008 before a performance of The Little Mermaid. He suffered life-changing injuries. He died September 24, aged 67, at a rehabilitation facility in New York.

Many welcomed the announcement that all three performers would be honored. However, others also pointed out that the late, great Ken Page, could also have been added to the list. He died on September 30, aged 70.

Stage door encounter

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to be paid for Creel. This posting by a young fan of musical theater went viral last week. Daniel Rosales says that when he was 13, he waited at the stage door to meet Creel, his favorite performer, in the hope of singing a song with him. Creel was happy to oblige and made sure Rosales recorded it to preserve the memory.

