Broadway’s Raymond J. Lee on getting “sliced” by Josh Groban, boy band dance moves & zaddy vibes

Raymond J. Lee. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

If you’re of the era when you’d secretly collect International Male catalogs, then Huey Lewis was also probably on your gay bucket list. The friendly rocker’s slow rise to fame wasn’t without its bumps. His group’s initial self-titled album, Huey Lewis and the News, didn’t make many waves. But by the time the band’s third album (Sports) dropped in 1983, fans were ready for his sparkling smile, scruffy face, and accessible melodies.

Sure, there were more visibly queer icons of the era, like the emerging careers of Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Cyndi Lauper, but for those hungry for bro energy, Huey Lewis delivered a feast.

The Grammy-winning artist’s catalog is the latest jukebox musical to arrive on Broadway, jockeying to find its place in a crowded season of new works and revivals. If you like a high-energy, jewel-toned musical comedy, The Heart of Rock and Roll is the perfect fit.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

(from left) F. MIchaeil Haynie, Corey Cott, John Michael Lyles, and Raymond J. Lee during tech rehearsals for “The Heart of Rock and Roll.” Photo provided by Raymond J. Lee.

The easy-to-follow plot tracks Bobby (Corey Cott), a down-on-his-luck factory worker whose passion for music (and crush on the boss’s daughter) converge as his former high school buddies eye making it big and breaking out of the basement for the big time.

Among them is JJ, the band’s lovable guitarist with a slightly vacant California surfer mentality. It’s the first time Raymond J. Lee — a veteran of seven Broadway shows — is originating a principal role. First making his debut as a replacement in the long-running Mama Mia!, Lee’s been working toward this breakthrough moment for over a decade.

Queerty caught up with Lee shortly after opening night to find out what it was like working with a rock and roll legend, and what LGBTQ+ artists inspire him.

My character of JJ is one of Bobby’s bandmates and best buddies. When they were younger, they spent a lot of time in the basement together practicing. If you were to find me in the basement at age 13, you’d probably see me …

I practice boy band dance moves to MTV’s TRL or play Dance Dance Revolution with my family on our big-screen TV.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is an original musical inspired by the music of the legendary band Huey Lewis and the News. Huey surprised us …



When we filmed our appearance on GMA when he told us that he had shot the music video to “The Heart of Rock and Roll” at that very spot in Times Square 40 years ago. It was amazing to hear him recount specific moments of the video, like where the cab moment had happened and how it felt full circle to him that we were back in the same place 40 years later, bringing a new version of his song to life. Huey is also the best, and when he comes into town, he’s always at our theater, giving us high fives and cheering us on. I mean, he’s a friggin’ legend and is the most down-to-earth leader ever! I still pinch myself.

I’m a proud zaddy! While I love rocking out on stage, my favorite thing to do with my family is …

Cooking dinner together and playing a board game afterwards. Because my hours as a Broadway performer are so demanding, any chance I get at some quality family time is priceless. I love picking up my daughter from school on my days off and taking her to her favorite afternoon activities.

Raymond J. Lee and family on vacation in Hawaii. Photo provided.

The most unique thing you’ll find in my dressing room at the James Earl Jones Theatre is …

My vast array of crystals atop my uniquely quoted plate we all got as the cast of Sweeney Todd. I also make sure to adorn my station with pictures and cards from friends and family. It’s my home away from home, and maybe it’s the army brat in me, but I want to make sure that my space is comfortable and a place I want to be in. Also there’s an action figure of Ted Theodore Logan (from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) who serves as my inspiration for “JJ.”

Raymond J. Lee’s dressing room at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Photo provided.

Revive ____________ so I can star in it …

The Producers — Leo Bloom is an absolute dream role! As an Asian American, I am always making an effort to show everyone that Asian Americans deserve to take up space in this industry. We don’t have to just be in Asian-specific shows; we can play roles throughout the entire musical theater canon.

My biggest onstage mishap happened during …

The most recent revival of Sweeney Todd. We had a learning curve when it came to the blood trigger. Sometimes, the trigger would be too sensitive, and the blood would start flowing before Josh [Groban] “sliced” me. It would start flowing, and then he’d run over (while singing his beautiful lines) and “slice” me as fast as he could. But I always joked he had to use the Force in those situations.

The show that changed my life the most was …

Rent. I got to see the national tour of it in DC and was just moved by the entire production. It was the first time I saw people sing like how I naturally sing, in addition to it being a beautifully diverse cast and seeing so many people who looked like me on a stage. As an Asian American, representation is so important to me, and I hope to pay it forward by being in the company of The Heart of Rock and Roll, where we have such an incredibly diverse company. I hope younger Asian kids see that it’s possible and know there’s room for us on Broadway.

The queer theatermaker everyone should be paying attention to right now is …

Andrew Ahn. He is a queer Korean-American director who I have been following for a while now. Ever since I saw his film Spa Night and realized that he was also a queer Korean-American artist, I have been a huge fan. He’s about to direct a remake of The Wedding Banquet with Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone, and I cannot wait. Please go check out his films. He is a director I would love to work with in the future. Representation matters!