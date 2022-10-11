‘Bros’ director addresses film’s disappointing box office: “People don’t know what’s good for them”

I can’t say that I’m happy with how the movie performed. It is very strange just because the movie is so much fun. And as someone who makes comedies for movie theaters—or did until, I guess, this weekend—I love seeing comedies in movie theaters, and people do. It’s almost like people don’t know what’s good for them. I’ve screened the film a lot of times now, and it always screens really well. As I was joking with a friend of mine, it’s an entertainment delivery system. There’s a lot of things going on as to why it might not have done as well as we all hoped. But I really like it. I don’t know what to say! It’s just super confusing.

We got the data back. Gay men are the only people who saw the movie. It’s not like [Billy Eichner] said something that was a lie or incorrect. I think the industry has trained people to not go to the theaters for comedy. But I also think people saw it and thought, “That story’s not my story. Why would I go see that?” And they will slowly discover it because that’s what’s happened with most of the movies I’ve directed, with the exception of Neighbors, is people discover it as it gets out in the world. I think a lot of people are still afraid to go to theaters and a lot of people will get it on streaming.”— Bros director Nicholas Stoller speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the film’s disappointing box office numbers and the backlash to Billy Eichner‘s assertion that “straight people” didn’t support it.