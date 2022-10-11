‘Bros’ director addresses film’s disappointing box office: “People don’t know what’s good for them”

I can’t say that I’m happy with how the movie performed. It is very strange just because the movie is so much fun. And as someone who makes comedies for movie theaters—or did until, I guess, this weekend—I love seeing comedies in movie theaters, and people do. It’s almost like people don’t know what’s good for them. I’ve screened the film a lot of times now, and it always screens really well. As I was joking with a friend of mine, it’s an entertainment delivery system. There’s a lot of things going on as to why it might not have done as well as we all hoped. But I really like it. I don’t know what to say! It’s just super confusing.
We got the data back. Gay men are the only people who saw the movie. It’s not like [Billy Eichner] said something that was a lie or incorrect. I think the industry has trained people to not go to the theaters for comedy. But I also think people saw it and thought, “That story’s not my story. Why would I go see that?” And they will slowly discover it because that’s what’s happened with most of the movies I’ve directed, with the exception of Neighbors, is people discover it as it gets out in the world. I think a lot of people are still afraid to go to theaters and a lot of people will get it on streaming.”— Bros director Nicholas Stoller speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the film’s disappointing box office numbers and the backlash to Billy Eichner‘s assertion that “straight people” didn’t support it.
EducatedOtter
As funny and cute as the movie might be-
Maybe I’ll wait for it to be streaming before i watch it instead of spending $8 to see it. Maybe i know in the real world that Luke would NEVER end up with Billy (at least not in a monogamous relationship). Maybe they shouldn’t have marketed it as a gay statement movie. Maybe we’re insulted that a gay man is slumming playing a gay man when we know his bills are paid by all of the Hallmark movies he’s done playing straight. Maybe we just don’t care about this movie?
CatholicXXX
$8? Where the f- do you live? it’s $15 where I live.
Truth is, no one goes to see these movies. People are only going to theaters to watch spidermans and other generic hero movies. Rom-coms are dead.
Bigboaster
Your remark regarding McFarlane being a Hallmark actor for years is totally pointless to this discussion and very ignorant.
Grrrowler
The more the people involved with the movie talk about it, the less inclined I am to see it. I didn’t care about the movie before Eichner’s and Fierstein’s comments, but now I’m certain I won’t be seeing it. It’s as if there’s a giant sense of entitlement surrounding this film, which is very off-putting.
GlobeTrotter
That’s the problem in today’s ultra-woke society, isn’t it? Gay movies for gay people, Asian movies for Asian people, Trans movies for Trans people, etc. If you’re gay, you’re now automatically supposed to support gay actors, go see gay movies, go to gay restaurants, eat gay foods, live in gay houses, etc. Ditto if you’re black, Latino, etc.
If they’d simply marketed the movie as a rom-com that HAPPENED to feature two gay guys, millions more people would have been interested. But no, they chose to market the movie as a GAY film, with GAY actors, with a GAY poster of two GAY guys grabbing each other’s GAY asses, describing it as GAY representation (in the rom-com genre), and are now surprised that no one turned out to see it.
People are just tired of the divisive rhetoric. Just make a good movie with a good story and market it to EVERYONE. You’ll be surprised at the turnout.
Donston
GlobeTotter, STFU. Please find something else to rant about besides your constant “Anti woke” blithering. The post you responded to literally has literally nothing to do with that rant of yours. While most widely distributed or promoted “queer entertainment” is made to appeal to a broad audience first and foremost and is not that concerned with appealing directly to the people who reflect the subject matter. So, from every angle your post is nonsensical and just wrong.
GlobeTrotter
@Donston: You have a lot of anger, don’t you? Maybe you should see someone about that.
Suffice it to say, most people would seem to agree with my sentiments, as is evident from the low viewer turnout.
JessPH
1. People don’t watch rom-coms in theaters anymore. They watch it on streaming platforms. People go to theaters nowadays for action movies only.
2. The actors are simply not famous. Famous actors draw crowds. Studios should stop listening and being pressured by the woke mob. They should return to casting famous actors (gay or straight) as gay leads.
smittoons
Yes, rom coms are not popular in the way they were in the 90s and early 2000s, but I would point out that Crazy Rich Asians made $174 million in the US. Yes, it was based off a book and you could argue Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Akwafina add up a bigger box office draw than Eichner and co, and “Asian” is more accessible to Americans than “gay,” but at the end of the day it’s still a romcom which it’s studio tried to make a streaming TV movie.
Donston
Their whining and entitlement is ruining the rep of the movie and killing people’s interests in it. No one is guaranteed a box office hit. While a low-ish budget gay romantic comedy with no big name actors was never gonna smash at the office. Never mind Billy not being the type of guy many people are wanting to see as a romantic lead. They’re pissed because they know they should have gone down the streaming route instead of trying to prove by releasing in a bunch of theaters. They lost the gamble. Get over it.
smittoons
Yeah, nothing they are saying is necessarily incorrect, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have just put on a happy face and told people to see their celebratory and funny movie instead of terrorized the VMAs and then a litany of allies. It was an own goal because of that. And I’m not telling Eichner to be less him, but it’s common sense that you don’t lash out at people preemptively when promoting not only your hard work, but the work of all the people who helped you make it. I feel bad for Stoller and Luke MacFarlane in particular, and this was such an opportunity to get more of these kinds of films in theaters. I am so happy I could see a movie like that with a joyous crowd.
1898
“It’s almost like people don’t know what’s good for them.”
spending $18 on a movie ticket, $7 on a bottle of water, and sitting in a sealed unventilated room with a bunch of total strangers for two hours during a pandemic is good for me? amazing
“I think a lot of people are still afraid to go to theaters…”
some of us can’t afford to be sick for days, weeks or months, just so we can watch a comedy movie. it’s not about being afraid, it’s about being a grownup and making grownup decisions based on the reality we live in
Rich85
Amsterdam opened last weekend with mega watt Oscar winning stars and a huge music star and a big name director. It tanked big time and stands to lose at least $100 million dollars. People see what they want to see, and don’t see what they don’t want to see. I doubt you’ll see Christian Bale, Margot Robbie or any of the other stars go whining to the press or hurl insults towards potential audience members who were simply not drawn to the film. Billy Eichner needs to hush up!! He’s becoming even less appealing than his character in the movie was.
EducatedOtter
Is it though @Bigboaster? All i know about an actor is that he’s played a straight man in numerous romance tv movies and suddenly, when he’s finally playing a gay man in a gay romance, I’m supposed to jump and care? This is like some perverse version of queer-baiting. “He always played straight but now he’s gay! Come see our movie!” No thanks.
Kangol2
I proverbially took my vitamins and went to see this movie to support it, even though I do not find Billy Eichner appealing in the least, and I have been seeing his shtick since his early Man on the Street days. I sat through the movie, which had a decent but not packed audience, and when I left, I thought, I would much rather have caught this on streaming. It was the same clichéd story I’ve seen before, with a few changes, and I probably would have enjoyed it a lot more if another actor had played the role Eichner did. I did think it was funny in places and overall a good film. I also would recommend others see it. B-Boy Blues, which got no public play and never will because of its director, was far better by every measure.
Eichner should accept that many people–gay men in particular–may not want to see his film, or may want to see it via streaming, etc., and just go on with his business. As someone pointed out on the first article about his box office debacle, had he offered a more welcoming response–we hoped more people would see this film, which received very strong reviews, and we hope many more of you will go out and see it in the theaters, etc.–he might have received a different response. As things stand, he is steadily antagonizing more potential viewers, which I guess fits his personailty, but it’s no way to draw people to your work.
Neoprene
“It’s almost like people don’t know what’s good for them.”
You tell us, commie girl!
Jim
It’s show BUSINESS Bro.
If ya can’t deliver quit
Diplomat
Luke MacFarlane to me, is a famous gay actor with the series Brothers and Sisters (06 to 11) under his belt right from the get go. He’s sexy he’s hot he’s tres watchable and worth a theatre go to. Eikner is barely worth streaming. They put a 10 with a 4. Why would they put an A list Hollywood heartthrob with your average Walmart shopper? Bad math for a movie which they fail to own, though many people have made them very aware of it. Their gargantuan lipstick on pig denial on this topic only makes their belly aching seem boring and contrived, pushing people away.
Even if Jake G and Heath L had been unknowns, their 10+ stature would have still filled movie theaters. I didn’t know either of them until I saw BBM via a poster. The poster alone was so hot I had to see the movie.
That casting faux pas along with the pandemic is the death knell. I’m not going to theatres due to pandemic reasons. It’s a little too soon. I’ll do 10 mins of streaming on Bros and see from there. I hope it hooks me. I love MacFarlane and Deborah Messing so it probably will.
Diplomat
PS… Exceptions…. Had it been Luke M with Chris Evans, I would surely mask up.
xanadude
I loved the movie, but OMG Billy, STFU! Way to shame people and draw more negative attention and judgment on the community!
Max
I was excited that this movie was coming out. but…
what Stoller and Eichner’s are saying about why the movie isn’t more of a success is a complete turnoff. they also don’t seem to be interested in letting word-of-mouth help drive more attendance over a bit more time. and if it doesn’t peak anymore, why lose faith on getting great streaming numbers?
I’m waiting for streaming and inviting friends over for better-than-theater concessions eats and drinks.
seven5tx
Wow buncha rich maybe handsome queens arbiting MY gay experience. Thank you Rosie O’Donnell and Noah Galvin.
Who actually goes to the theater anymore. Maybe for some huge high tech immersive experience but not for just a reg. movie.
There are lots of really good gay love stories out there. The Thing About Harry is good.
Your avg. straight person imho is not going to go out of the way for this kind of film. Should have been done for streaming. Before it came out out I got sick of the GAY GAY GAY GAY GAY GAY.
Have not seen it yet. Was not familiar with Eichner but his conceited petulance is a really huge turn off. I don’t think he is that good looking either.
McFarlane is great in anything.
Bertram
I held my nose and went to see it.
Agility
Insulting the people who haven’t seen the movie is a really bad marketing choice. And yet, they persist.
WillParkinson
A friend of mine went to see it, and she said it had a lot of history, but that was thrown at you. She said it had moments, but overall she hated it. When she asked if Paul and I were going to see it, I said no. She asked why. I said my main reason was Eichner. I don’t find him amusing in the least. Plus, the trailer was, in my opinion only, kind of icky.
Night
I went to see it and overall enjoyed it as a summer / autumn comedy.
However, I almost didn’t go because of the advertising: 1 I couldn’t really figure out if it was a romantic comedy or two gay men clowning around; and 2 (although it was removed from the movie) the nipple cupping scene – I don’t get the straight people wanted to see that – I could take it or leave it, but it left me with a question as to whether I’d enjoy the movie or be kinda bored.
Again, overall good, glad we went.
Fahd
It´s a little funny that there´s so much open soul searching by the makers of this movie. I don´t think all this talk and encouragements and recriminations is going to stop its biggest audience from waiting for it to stream. Wonder why they didn´t do the theater release-streaming hybrid distribution.
Not to reinforce stereotypes, but a few stunning unknowns (see Harrison Dickenson in Beach Rats) among the supporting cast and someone better looking and with a higher Q score (more box office draw) for the Eichner role, might have helped get some guys off their couch. I still applaud the effort, and I hope there is more to come, even if it´s without Eichner in a leading role.
gayconservative
I was curious about the movie when I saw the trailers for it. But now given the overblown sense of entitlement from Billy Eichner and now the director, I’m not sure I would even watch it on streaming. I love gay movies, some are good, some are bad, but I love watching them. Shelter is one of my favorites. Love, Simon and the subsequent series Love, Victor were amazing. I’ve watched all of these multiple times. If Eichner and the director had kept their mouths shut, I probably would have watched their movie. But now I’ll do as Eichner says and not watch it because I am the wrong type of gay person.